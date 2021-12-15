Aaron Donald named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14, it was announced Wednesday morning.
Donald registered three sacks, three QB hits, five total tackles (three for loss) and one pass breakup in the Rams' 30-23 Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals in Arizona, giving him his first multi-sack game (2+) this season. The first and third sacks occurred on the first and final plays of the game, respectively, setting the tone defensively and helping clinch the victory. Donald's performance also secured his fifth-straight season with at least 10 sacks.
This marks the eighth time in Donald's career that he has won conference defensive player of the week honors, most recently receiving the recognition in Week 5 of the 2020 season. He is the second Rams defensive player to receive the recognition this season, joining safety Taylor Rapp (Week 6).