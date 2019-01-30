Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald on Super Bowl LIII: "A game-changing play — that's what you're here for. What better stage to do it than now?"

Jan 30, 2019 at 10:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/STL/ZjmAxu6N.jpeg
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

ATLANTA — All season long, defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been making big-time plays in big-time situations.

Yes, he set the NFL record for sacks in a single season by a defensive tackle by reaching 20.5. But 9.5 of those quarterback takedowns came in the fourth quarter — when Los Angeles needed them the most.

Take Week 13 against the Lions, for example. The Rams were in a pretty tight 16-13 battle in Detroit, when Donald brought down quarterback Matthew Stafford for a strip-sack. L.A. recovered it, running back Todd Gurley put it in the box from 13-yards out, and the Rams won the NFC West.

That's the kind of play it often takes to win in the Super Bowl — like how Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham strip-sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to help seal Philadelphia's championship.

And it's what Donald is striving to do on Sunday.

"You always visualize making a big play like that," Donald said from his podium at Super Bowl LIII this week. "A game-changing play — that's what you're here for. What better stage to do it than now?"

Really, there's no better stage. And while Donald hasn't yet recorded a postseason sack this year, there's no doubt he's been affecting the outcome given the way teams are making sure he doesn't wreck their day. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has called Donald "pretty much unblockable" in the lead up to Super Bowl LIII, which is part of why Donald hasn't had many one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities since the regular-season ended.

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 53-man roster

Get to know the Los Angeles Rams by looking through the 53-man roster!

allen,brian
1 / 53
anderson,cj
2 / 53
barron,mark
3 / 53
blythe,austin
4 / 53
brockers,michael
5 / 53
christian,marqui
6 / 53
cooks.brandin
7 / 53
countess,blake
8 / 53
davis,justin
9 / 53
demby,jamil
10 / 53
donald,aaron
11 / 53
ebukam,samson
12 / 53
everett,gerald
13 / 53
fowler,dante
14 / 53
franklinmyers,john
15 / 53
goff,jared
16 / 53
gurley,todd
17 / 53
hager,bryce
18 / 53
havenstein,rob
19 / 53
hekker,johnny
20 / 53
higbee,tyler
21 / 53
hill,troy
22 / 53
hodge,khadarel
23 / 53
johnson,john
24 / 53
josephday,sebastian
25 / 53
joyner,lamarcus
26 / 53
kelly,john
27 / 53
kiser,micah
28 / 53
lawler,justin
29 / 53
littleton,cory
30 / 53
longacre,matt
31 / 53
mannion,sean
32 / 53
mcquaide,jake
33 / 53
mundt,johnny
34 / 53
natson,jojo
35 / 53
noteboom,joseph
36 / 53
ogbonnia,okoronkwo
37 / 53
peters,marcus
38 / 53
reynolds,josh
39 / 53
robeycoleman,nickell
40 / 53
saffold,rodger
41 / 53
shields,sam
42 / 53
smart,tanzel
43 / 53
suh,ndamukong
44 / 53
sullivan,john
45 / 53
talib,aqib
46 / 53
westbrooks,ethan
47 / 53
whitworth,andrew
48 / 53
williams,darious
49 / 53
wilson,ramik
50 / 53
woods,robert
51 / 53
young,trevon
52 / 53
zuerlein,greg
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"That's when I'm smiling — when I see that," Donald said. "It's not often, but you've gotta keep playing."

But Donald's going to play within the confines of his job as Los Angeles' three technique. And that means he and the rest of the defense have to be stout against a Patriots ground game that's averaged 183.8 yards rushing in their last four contests starting with Week 16.

"They've been running the ball good. For us to have the opportunity to rush the passer, we've got to stuff the run," Donald said. "And then when that comes time to get after him, we'll get after him."

For Donald, that's going to come through rushing from the interior — a spot that in some ways gives him an advantage.

"You're closer to the quarterback so you have the opportunity to get to him a little faster. So you've just got to do your job," Donald said.

But Brady has not been sacked at all through two games this postseason. Donald credited New England's offensive line for playing well together, and noted that he can tell on film just how well the unit is coached. And that combined with Brady's ability to get rid of the ball quickly has kept the 41-year-old quarterback upright.

"No quarterback wants to get hit, so they're going to try to find ways to slow the D-line down by getting the ball out quick, doing certain things," Donald said. "But can't get frustrated, gotta keep playing. And we're going to have opportunities where he's going to hold the ball and we've just got to get him down to the ground."

And that's where Donald comes in once again. As he often says, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. This is the biggest of them all. And it's one where L.A. will likely need a game-changing play to hoist the Lombardi.

"[Y]ou're always going to need a big play during the game," Donald said. "Somebody's going to make a big play. Somebody needs to. That's just…

"In these types of games, this is the two best teams. Somebody's going to have to step up and make that big play that's going to change the game."

If Super Bowl LIII goes like most of the 2018 season, that somebody is likely going to be No. 99.

PHOTOS: Throwback to Super Bowl LIII Opening Night

Relive moments with the Los Angeles Rams from Opening Night of Super Bowl LIII.

JL7_1125
1 / 92
JL7_0110
2 / 92
JL7_0217
3 / 92
JL7_0347
4 / 92
JL9_0508
5 / 92
JL7_1057
6 / 92
JL9_0430
7 / 92
JL7_1028
8 / 92
JL9_0155
9 / 92
JL9_0083
10 / 92
JL9_0278
11 / 92
JL7_1874
12 / 92
JL9_0384
13 / 92
JL9_0650
14 / 92
JL7_1040
15 / 92
JL7_0305
16 / 92
JL7_0401
17 / 92
JL9_0399
18 / 92
JL9_0377
19 / 92
JL9_0122
20 / 92
JL7_1221
21 / 92
JL7_0650
22 / 92
JL7_0667
23 / 92
JL7_1704
24 / 92
JL9_0578
25 / 92
JL7_1385
26 / 92
JL7_1087
27 / 92
JL9_0531
28 / 92
JL7_2055
29 / 92
JL9_0303
30 / 92
JL7_1422
31 / 92
JL7_1153
32 / 92
JL7_0391
33 / 92
JL7_0310
34 / 92
JL7_1647
35 / 92
JL7_0966
36 / 92
Defensive end (94) John Franklin-Myers Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
37 / 92

Defensive end (94) John Franklin-Myers Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
38 / 92

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
39 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
40 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
41 / 92

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
42 / 92

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
43 / 92

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
44 / 92

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
45 / 92

Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
46 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards interviews teammate Cornerback (32) Tory Hill of the Los Angeles Rams during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
47 / 92

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards interviews teammate Cornerback (32) Tory Hill of the Los Angeles Rams during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
48 / 92

Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
49 / 92

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Long Snapper (44) Jake McQuaide of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
50 / 92

Long Snapper (44) Jake McQuaide of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Cornerback (32) Tory Hill of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
51 / 92

Cornerback (32) Tory Hill of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
52 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
53 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
54 / 92

Punter (06) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
55 / 92

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
56 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
57 / 92

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Kicker (04) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
58 / 92

Kicker (04) Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
59 / 92

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive end (95) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
60 / 92

Defensive end (95) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
61 / 92

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Offensive guard (64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
62 / 92

Offensive guard (64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (13) Austin Proehl and Defensive back (27) Isaiah Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
63 / 92

Wide Receiver (13) Austin Proehl and Defensive back (27) Isaiah Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
64 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
65 / 92

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
66 / 92

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
67 / 92

Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Center (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
68 / 92

Center (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities being watched by his son. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
69 / 92

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities being watched by his son. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
70 / 92

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Offensive Guard (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
71 / 92

Offensive Guard (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
72 / 92

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (13) Austin Proehl and Defensive back (27) Isaiah Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
73 / 92

Wide Receiver (13) Austin Proehl and Defensive back (27) Isaiah Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
74 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
75 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
76 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams enter the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
77 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams enter the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams enter the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
78 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams enter the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
79 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
80 / 92

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards interviews teammate Cornerback (32) Tory Hill of the Los Angeles Rams during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
81 / 92

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards interviews teammate Cornerback (32) Tory Hill of the Los Angeles Rams during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
82 / 92

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
83 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
84 / 92

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
85 / 92

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
86 / 92

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
87 / 92

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
88 / 92

Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
89 / 92

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
90 / 92

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams enters the arena for Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Cheerleaders of the Los Angeles Rams perform during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
91 / 92

Cheerleaders of the Los Angeles Rams perform during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
92 / 92

The Los Angeles Rams attend Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey "grateful" for time with Jaguars, but focused on present

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is treating Sunday's game against the Jaguars like any other game. 
news

Nick Scott, Troy Reeder and Sony Michel share the meaning behind their 'My Cause My Cleats' footwear

Rams safety Nick Scott, linebacker Troy Reeder and running back Sony Michel share their personal connection to their causes and what went into their cleat designs. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, Rams' pass rush

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they prepare for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi partner with Food Share Ventura County to host Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi hosted a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need.
Advertising