Aaron Donald on Super Bowl LIII: "A game-changing play — that's what you're here for. What better stage to do it than now?"

But Brady has not been sacked at all through two games this postseason. Donald credited New England's offensive line for playing well together, and noted that he can tell on film just how well the unit is coached. And that combined with Brady's ability to get rid of the ball quickly has kept the 41-year-old quarterback upright.

"No quarterback wants to get hit, so they're going to try to find ways to slow the D-line down by getting the ball out quick, doing certain things," Donald said. "But can't get frustrated, gotta keep playing. And we're going to have opportunities where he's going to hold the ball and we've just got to get him down to the ground."

And that's where Donald comes in once again. As he often says, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. This is the biggest of them all. And it's one where L.A. will likely need a game-changing play to hoist the Lombardi.

"[Y]ou're always going to need a big play during the game," Donald said. "Somebody's going to make a big play. Somebody needs to. That's just…

"In these types of games, this is the two best teams. Somebody's going to have to step up and make that big play that's going to change the game."