Aaron Donald reaches 100 career sacks

Sep 25, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Aaron Donald's dominance has a new milestone.

The 9th-year defensive lineman's late first-quarter takedown of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Sunday afternoon gave him 100 career sacks in 130 career games.

Since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982, Hall of Famer John Randle (137.5) is the only member of the 100-plus sacks club who played the majority of his career as a defensive tackle.

Randle reached the century mark in his 10th season (1999) and in his 153rd career game. Thus, Donald is the fastest defensive tackle in NFL history to reach that mark.

Advertising