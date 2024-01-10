Aaron Donald selected to second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team

Aaron Donald's performance was viewed by his peers as worthy of All-Pro recognition once again.
The Rams defensive tackle on Wednesday was selected to the second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, the association announced Wednesday.
Donald was also selected to the inaugural NFLPA Players' All-Pro team after the 2022 season.
Adding to post-regular season recognition that also includes his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Donald registered eight sacks, 53 total tackles (16 for loss) and 23 QB hits while starting in all 16 regular season games he played in; he was one of multiple starters the team rested in Week 18. Those eight sacks marked the ninth time in his 10 seasons that he's recorded at least that many in a single season.
The NFLPA Players' All-Pro team is voted on by active NFL players, and each player is eligible to vote for the position group of which they are a part and the position group they face off against on the field. Players cannot vote for themselves or teammates, and players are ineligible for the team if they've missed five or more games as of Week 15.