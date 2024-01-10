Aaron Donald selected to second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team

Aaron Donald's performance was viewed by his peers as worthy of All-Pro recognition once again.

The Rams defensive tackle on Wednesday was selected to the second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, the association announced Wednesday.

Donald was also selected to the inaugural NFLPA Players' All-Pro team after the 2022 season.

Adding to post-regular season recognition that also includes his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Donald registered eight sacks, 53 total tackles (16 for loss) and 23 QB hits while starting in all 16 regular season games he played in; he was one of multiple starters the team rested in Week 18. Those eight sacks marked the ninth time in his 10 seasons that he's recorded at least that many in a single season.