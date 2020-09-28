After disappointing loss to Bills, Rams aim to move forward in constructive manner

In wake of Sunday's tough, last-second loss to the Bills in Buffalo, Rams head coach Sean McVay relayed a familiar mantra typically shared after a defeat.

"We're not going to allow the Bills to beat us twice," he said.

In other words, not letting the loss linger and impacting the team's performance the following week.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it will be able to move forward from the result in a constructive manner thanks to resiliency shown in the second half.

The circumstances looked bleak for L.A., facing a 28-3 deficit midway through the third quarter. Then a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jared Goff, and a series of ensuing timely turnovers created by the defense, sparked an unlikely rally.

The first of those timely plays was safety John Johnson III's interception on a pass by Bills quarterback Josh Allen intended for tight end Tyler Kroft near midfield, setting up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Goff to wide receiver Robert Woods.

"That changed the momentum," Johnson said. "We get the ball back, offense goes down and scores, it definitely changed the momentum."

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd's third-down sack with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter set up the touchdown pass from Goff to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (16 yards) and 2-point conversion to tight end Tyler Higbee that pulled the Rams within three.

Then, midway through the fourth quarter, defensive lineman Aaron Donald's sack fumble on Allen set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson Jr. for a 32-28 lead.

All told, L.A. rallied behind 29 unanswered points to take the lead, but it wasn't enough to prevent a late, game-winning answer from Buffalo. However, the Rams' response in the face of that early-season adversity is what will resonate with players most.

"I think that's the main thing you take away from this," Goff said. "At the end of the day, I think you learn that we're never out of it, no matter what the situation is, what the game is, who we're playing."

Now, the task at hand is to move on to Week 4 against the Giants while sustaining that mindset.