Andrew Whitworth lands at No. 91 in NFL Top 100 

Since signing with the Rams as a free agent during the 2017 offseason, Whitworth has been instrumental in shaping Los Angeles' success — both with his skill on the offensive line and with his leadership in the locker room.

Whitworth will turn 38 in December, but has still been playing at a high level. However, he is entering the final season of his three-year contract, so there will perhaps be a significant decision for Whitworth to make at the end of the year.

The left tackle has at least one teammate on the NFL Top 100, as safety Eric Weddle landed on the list at No. 100.