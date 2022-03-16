Andrew Whitworth and the power of belief

-----

At its core, the job of an offensive lineman is to be a protector – to serve others.

That essence also led – continues to lead – Whitworth when engaging with the community and various organizations.

"I think the greatest value there is in life, to me, is to be there for someone else when they need you," Whitworth said. "And I think, to me, there's no greater thing than to have the opportunity to be there, stand up for, fight for, protect someone when they need those things."

This past year, Whitworth did so by partnering with St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union to furnish a two-bedroom duplex for a local family moving from a shelter to permanent housing over the holidays last year, launching his "Big Whit Homes for LA Families" program at the beginning of the 2021 season and committing to donating $20,000 after each home game to repair homes in his home state of Louisiana and move Angelenos facing housing insecurity into affordable homes, hosting more than 30 military veterans with Merging Vets and Players in a suite for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium and serving as the co-host for the team's annual Rams' Night for Wishes benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the fourth consecutive season.

In December 2020, he and Melissa made a $50,000 donation to Black-owned Inglewood restaurant The Serving Spoon to help it stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic – according to an NBC4 story published that month, income had been reduced to 25 percent of normal, with owners Angela and JC Johnson paying 12 employees from their personal savings.

Whitworth that year also contributed $215,000 to the players' social justice fund and supported 25 Los Angeles non-profits working to address education inequities, community-police relations, mentorship programming, prison reform/anti-recidivism, youth justice, workforce development, financial literacy, food insecurity and homelessness. He also donated $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the team's virtual Te'LA'thon for Los Angeles and support COVID-19 response efforts in March that year.

Whitworth also has funded S.T.E.A.M. Labs at an elementary and middle school to close the technology gap for low-income students and provide them opportunities to achieve upward mobility. In 2018, he donated a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill and hosted families in a suite for the Rams' Monday Night Football game, then raised funds for affected families by auctioning off his game-worn jersey.

On the field, he allowed only 60 sacks while playing more than 16,000 career snaps, according to CBS Sports.