Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

One of the first free agent signings of the Sean McVay era, Whitworth became a pillar in the locker room and the community over his five seasons in Los Angeles.

He was voted team captain in each of those years, serving as a mentor and leader not only to young offensive linemen but young players throughout the Rams' roster. He also gave his time and resources to several schools, organizations, non-profits and small-businesses – work that most recently culminated with him winning the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award in recognition of his excellence both on and off the field.

On the field, Whitworth provided stability at left tackle, starting 71 out of 81 regular season games with the Rams. His tenure in L.A. was bookended by a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl performance at age 36 and becoming the oldest offensive lineman to suit up for a Super Bowl at age 40 when the Rams took on the Bengals – the team that he began his career with – in Super Bowl LVI. He ended his career going out on top with a victory in Super Bowl LVI, too.

Whitworth overall started 235 games between his five seasons with the Rams and 11 seasons with the Bengals, earning two First Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods overall.