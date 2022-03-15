Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Mar 15, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After an impressive run in the NFL, Andrew Whitworth is calling it a career.

The Rams offensive lineman on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL, ending a 16-year professional football career.

One of the first free agent signings of the Sean McVay era, Whitworth became a pillar in the locker room and the community over his five seasons in Los Angeles.

He was voted team captain in each of those years, serving as a mentor and leader not only to young offensive linemen but young players throughout the Rams' roster. He also gave his time and resources to several schools, organizations, non-profits and small-businesses – work that most recently culminated with him winning the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award in recognition of his excellence both on and off the field.

On the field, Whitworth provided stability at left tackle, starting 71 out of 81 regular season games with the Rams. His tenure in L.A. was bookended by a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl performance at age 36 and becoming the oldest offensive lineman to suit up for a Super Bowl at age 40 when the Rams took on the Bengals – the team that he began his career with – in Super Bowl LVI. He ended his career going out on top with a victory in Super Bowl LVI, too.

Whitworth overall started 235 games between his five seasons with the Rams and 11 seasons with the Bengals, earning two First Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods overall.

More to come on theRams.com.

PHOTOS: From signing day to Super Bowl LVI | Memories from Andrew Whitworth's career with the Los Angeles Rams

In honor of Andrew Whitworth's retirement, look through the best moments from his years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media after signing few agents Robert Woods and Andrew Whitworth, March 10, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media after signing few agents Robert Woods and Andrew Whitworth, March 10, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth poses with his son during the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth poses with his son during the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth poses with his son for a read across America promotion image during the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth poses with his son for a read across America promotion image during the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
The Los Angeles Rams participate in the coin toss before the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams participate in the coin toss before the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) of the Los Angeles Rams poses with Kevin Hart at Los Angeles Rams practice in Thousand Oaks, CA. Thursday, August 24th, 2017.
Tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) of the Los Angeles Rams poses with Kevin Hart at Los Angeles Rams practice in Thousand Oaks, CA. Thursday, August 24th, 2017.

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth at the NFL Play 60 Character Camp, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Los Angeles Rams Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth at the NFL Play 60 Character Camp, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
G Rodger Saffold and T Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, September 17th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
G Rodger Saffold and T Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, September 17th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 10-16 loss to the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 10-16 loss to the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Sunday, October 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Left Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth and Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Regular Season Week 5 Game on October 9th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 16-10 (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
Left Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth and Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Regular Season Week 5 Game on October 9th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 16-10 (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams hugs (77) Andrew Whitworth in the locker room after the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams hugs (77) Andrew Whitworth in the locker room after the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) of the Los Angeles Rams competes versus the New Orleans Saints, in Week 12 of the regular season on Sunday, November 26th, 2017, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
Tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) of the Los Angeles Rams competes versus the New Orleans Saints, in Week 12 of the regular season on Sunday, November 26th, 2017, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro / Los Angeles Rams
Tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 of the NFL Regular Season at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, December 03rd, 2017, in in Phoenix, AZ. The Los Angeles Reams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 32-16. (Will Navarro/Rams)
Tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 of the NFL Regular Season at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, December 03rd, 2017, in in Phoenix, AZ. The Los Angeles Reams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 32-16. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro / Los Angeles Rams
Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams leads a team huddle and break with the Legends while visiting the Rams practice facility at Cal Lutheran University, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams leads a team huddle and break with the Legends while visiting the Rams practice facility at Cal Lutheran University, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams during the team's annual Media Day at the team's training facility in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 11th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams during the team's annual Media Day at the team's training facility in Thousand Oaks, CA on June 11th, 2018. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Andrew Whitworth with his son Michael of The Los Angeles Rams after training camp practice at The University of California Irvine in Irvine, CA on 7/29/18. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
Andrew Whitworth with his son Michael of The Los Angeles Rams after training camp practice at The University of California Irvine in Irvine, CA on 7/29/18. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams poses with kids on Day 6 of Training Camp, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams poses with kids on Day 6 of Training Camp, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/Los Angeles Rams
(76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (79) Rob Havenstein, (65) John Sullivan, and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams are introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
(76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (79) Rob Havenstein, (65) John Sullivan, and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams are introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) attend the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) attend the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) attends the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) attends the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) grants Make a Wish recipient Gilbert's wish at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) grants Make a Wish recipient Gilbert's wish at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), offensive guard Jamon Brown (68), mascot Rampage, and wish recipient Gilbert at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), offensive guard Jamon Brown (68), mascot Rampage, and wish recipient Gilbert at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams run on the field during player introductions before the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams run on the field during player introductions before the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Offensive line coaches Aaron Kromer and Zac Kromer of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (79) Rob Havenstein, (66) Austin Blythe, (65) John Sullivan, (76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (70) Joseph Noteboom, (55) Brian Allen, assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Offensive line coaches Aaron Kromer and Zac Kromer of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (79) Rob Havenstein, (66) Austin Blythe, (65) John Sullivan, (76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (70) Joseph Noteboom, (55) Brian Allen, assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) goes back to block during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) goes back to block during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates with his family following an NFL Divisional playoff game win against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates with his family following an NFL Divisional playoff game win against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field with teammates before the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field with teammates before the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams hugs head coach Sean McVay after the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams hugs head coach Sean McVay after the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. (NFL LCC/NFL)
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. (NFL LCC/NFL)

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with the offense against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with the offense against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle's (79) Rob Havenstein and (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams visit with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, January 25, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle's (79) Rob Havenstein and (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams visit with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, January 25, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities being watched by his son. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed during Opening Night at State Farm Arena for Super Bowl LIII festivities being watched by his son. The Los Angeles Rams face off versus the New England Patriots. Monday, January 28, 2019, Atlanta, GA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) poses for a photo with family members during the Rams Super Bowl LIII photo day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on February 2nd, 2019. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) poses for a photo with family members during the Rams Super Bowl LIII photo day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on February 2nd, 2019. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Team captains (16) Jared Goff, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (90) Michael Brockers, (21) Aqib Talib, and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams participate in the coin toss before the Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII championship football gam-, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Team captains (16) Jared Goff, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (90) Michael Brockers, (21) Aqib Talib, and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams participate in the coin toss before the Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII championship football gam-, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the New England Patriots during the Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII championship football gam-, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the New England Patriots during the Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII championship football gam-, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Offensive tackle #77 Andrew Whitworth, Front office staff, and cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams during March Staff Day of Service - Read Across America at 112th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles Ca., on March 1st, 2019. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
Offensive tackle #77 Andrew Whitworth, Front office staff, and cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams during March Staff Day of Service - Read Across America at 112th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles Ca., on March 1st, 2019. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/All rights reserved.
Offensive tackle #77 Andrew Whitworth, Front office staff, and cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams during March Staff Day of Service - Read Across America at 112th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles Ca., on March 1st, 2019. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
Offensive tackle #77 Andrew Whitworth, Front office staff, and cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams during March Staff Day of Service - Read Across America at 112th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles Ca., on March 1st, 2019. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/All rights reserved.
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Ben Leibenberg/NFL)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Ben Leibenberg/NFL)

Ben Leibenberg/2018 National Football League
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties team up to host the 2nd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Monday, October 7, 2019, Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties team up to host the 2nd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Monday, October 7, 2019, Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams huddles the team and speaks before the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams huddles the team and speaks before the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams greets former teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals after the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams greets former teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals after the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bengals in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams players work out with MVP, Merging Vets with Players with Jay Glazer, Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Los Angeles Rams players work out with MVP, Merging Vets with Players with Jay Glazer, Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams players work out with MVP, Merging Vets with Players with Jay Glazer, Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Los Angeles Rams players work out with MVP, Merging Vets with Players with Jay Glazer, Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (71) Bobby Evans of the Los Angeles Rams gets a hug from teammate (77) Andrew Whitworth in the locker room after the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Tackle (71) Bobby Evans of the Los Angeles Rams gets a hug from teammate (77) Andrew Whitworth in the locker room after the Rams 17-7 victory against the Bears in an NFL Week 11 regular season football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
191223_WHITWORTH_HOLIDAY_021
Hanna A. Yamamoto/© HANNA A. YAMAMOTO
191223_WHITWORTH_HOLIDAY_069
Hanna A. Yamamoto/© HANNA A. YAMAMOTO
191223_WHITWORTH_HOLIDAY_116
Hanna A. Yamamoto/© HANNA A. YAMAMOTO
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams were out in full force as Head Coach Sean McVay and Rams HomeWalk Team Captains, Defensive Tackle (99) Aaron Donald, Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth, Punter (6) Johnny Hekker, and Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee pose with participants of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Annual HomeWalk 2019 to help end homelessness in the Los Angeles. Saturday, May 18th, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams were out in full force as Head Coach Sean McVay and Rams HomeWalk Team Captains, Defensive Tackle (99) Aaron Donald, Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth, Punter (6) Johnny Hekker, and Tight end (89) Tyler Higbee pose with participants of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Annual HomeWalk 2019 to help end homelessness in the Los Angeles. Saturday, May 18th, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams/Robin Ritoss
Andrew Whitworth
Andrew Whitworth

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
(L to R) Andrew Whitworth, Jackie Slater, and Head Coach Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams host an invite only Draft Countdown Party for Season Ticket Members with players, coaches, and front office staff in attendance at Otium. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 in Downtown Los Angeles, CA. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
(L to R) Andrew Whitworth, Jackie Slater, and Head Coach Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams host an invite only Draft Countdown Party for Season Ticket Members with players, coaches, and front office staff in attendance at Otium. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 in Downtown Los Angeles, CA. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
DSC_0070
DSC_0108
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Offensive tackle #77 Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams at the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play 60 Character Camp, an NFL partnered national youth health and fitness campaign focused on increasing the wellness of young fans by encouraging them to be active for at least 60 minutes a day, at the University Of Southern California, in Los Angeles, CA, on April 26th, 2019. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
Offensive tackle #77 Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams at the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play 60 Character Camp, an NFL partnered national youth health and fitness campaign focused on increasing the wellness of young fans by encouraging them to be active for at least 60 minutes a day, at the University Of Southern California, in Los Angeles, CA, on April 26th, 2019. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer / Rams/All rights reserved.
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Andrew Whitworth Holiday Initiative, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Andrew Whitworth Holiday Initiative, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Andrew Whitworth Holiday Initiative, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Andrew Whitworth Holiday Initiative, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_210216_Parade_171
CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver (10) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams' son plays with Offensive lineman (77) Andrew Whitworth after practice on Day 4 of Training Camp, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Irvine, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Wide Receiver (10) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams' son plays with Offensive lineman (77) Andrew Whitworth after practice on Day 4 of Training Camp, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Irvine, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_1441
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211025_RamsNightofWishes_5261
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams huddles and speaks to the team before playing against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Offensive lineman (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams huddles and speaks to the team before playing against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL game, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Offensive lineman (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Offensive lineman (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

BRENNAN ASPLEN/BRENNAN ASPLEN PHOTO
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
E_JL2_5903
Andrew Whitworth of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Andrew Whitworth of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_SNY_1998
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_SNYD9940
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW01176
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

E_TOW06767
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3477
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3534
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3638
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0038
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0616_1
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL06411_1
E_TOWL0658_1
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1013
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1460 2
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) at the 2022 NFL Honors, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) at the 2022 NFL Honors, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2041
E_TOWL2345
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3043
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4217
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4339
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5319
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7906
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9208
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9729
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL97781
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_4617
LAR_ANDREW_WHITWORTH_SB56361
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) at the 2022 NFL Honors, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) at the 2022 NFL Honors, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill
