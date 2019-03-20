Asst. QBs coach Robinson on Goff: "You just want to keep on the trajectory he's on right now."

But now he's taking all that experience to his first professional coaching job on the L.A. Rams.

"It's definitely helped out big-time," Robinson told therams.com of his previous experiences. "I've been trying to stay in-tune, and take a big picture of what's going on with different schemes throughout the league — defense, offense, and getting kind of a big-picture of it. And then just getting in the mix, I'm fired up to be on a team. You always miss the competitiveness and being around a team and working toward a goal. So being a part of that again is what I'm fired up about."

Robinson is also excited to work with quarterback Jared Goff — who Robinson has been studying for years.

"Obviously I've been a huge fan of Jared's game since he was in college," Robinson said. "And following his career so far and watching every throw that he's made in the NFL, and just staying in tune with what he's doing. But obviously, he's a great player. So I'm excited to get to be around him and hopefully help continue to develop him. He's so good in such a natural player right now that you just kind of want to keep on the trajectory he's on right now."