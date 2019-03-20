Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Asst. QBs coach Robinson on Goff: "You just want to keep on the trajectory he's on right now."

Mar 20, 2019 at 02:20 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

In late August last year, Pro Football Focus put out a video breakdown of the Rams' offense. It detailed how Los Angeles used different concepts — like play-action passes, using certain personnel groups — in order to create mismatches and advantages in scheme.

The host of that video? Zac Robinson, who is the Rams' new assistant quarterbacks coach.

"Really impressed with some of the things he was doing with PFF," head coach Sean McVay said of Robinson earlier this month at the NFL Combine. "He had some impressive things, whether it be breaking down our scheme or, he watched as much tape as anybody over the last couple years, with the things he was being asked to do."

While Robinson has "assistant" in his title, McVay noted that Robinson will be running the day-to-day operations of the quarterbacks room. Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks Shane Waldron will have more of an overseeing/advisory role for the signal-callers. And then, of course, McVay will remain the team's offensive playcaller.

But for Robinson, this is his first job coaching in the league. After playing college ball at Oklahoma State, Robinson was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He bounced around to a few other teams, but never accumulated any pro stats.

Recently, Robinson's been working for Pro Football Focus as an analyst. And he's also helped prepare quarterbacks for the Combine — as well as worked with a few QBs already in the league to aid in their improvement.

But now he's taking all that experience to his first professional coaching job on the L.A. Rams.

"It's definitely helped out big-time," Robinson told therams.com of his previous experiences. "I've been trying to stay in-tune, and take a big picture of what's going on with different schemes throughout the league — defense, offense, and getting kind of a big-picture of it. And then just getting in the mix, I'm fired up to be on a team. You always miss the competitiveness and being around a team and working toward a goal. So being a part of that again is what I'm fired up about."

Robinson is also excited to work with quarterback Jared Goff — who Robinson has been studying for years.

"Obviously I've been a huge fan of Jared's game since he was in college," Robinson said. "And following his career so far and watching every throw that he's made in the NFL, and just staying in tune with what he's doing. But obviously, he's a great player. So I'm excited to get to be around him and hopefully help continue to develop him. He's so good in such a natural player right now that you just kind of want to keep on the trajectory he's on right now."

"He's got just a great poise about him, great demeanor, never too high, never too low — so you love that part," Robinson added. "And then you mentioned the throws from the pocket — he's got every throw in the book. You love to see he can get out on the move and extend a little bit outside the pocket. So he's got everything you're looking for — great leader from everything I hear from the guys, and everybody loves him. So, obviously, all that stuff is really important."

PHOTOS: Best of offensive line and quarterbacks

Check out the top photos of the Los Angeles Rams offensive line and quarterbacks from the 2018 season.

Offensive Guard (76) Rodger Saffold, Center (66) Austin Blythe and Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
1 / 56

Offensive Guard (76) Rodger Saffold, Center (66) Austin Blythe and Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

JL7_4755
2 / 56
Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76), center John Sullivan (65), center Austin Blythe (66), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) take the field prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
3 / 56

Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76), center John Sullivan (65), center Austin Blythe (66), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) take the field prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
JL7_3984
4 / 56
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams win 36-31 in an NFL Week 10 game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
5 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams win 36-31 in an NFL Week 10 game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
JL7_6515
6 / 56
JL7_5466
7 / 56
JL7_5461
8 / 56
IMG_4797
9 / 56
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
(76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (79) Rob Havenstein, (65) John Sullivan, and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams are introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 56

(76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (79) Rob Havenstein, (65) John Sullivan, and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams are introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
JL7_3840
11 / 56
IMG_3163
12 / 56
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams breaks the huddle with (65) John Sullivan, (76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, and (30) Todd Gurley against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams breaks the huddle with (65) John Sullivan, (76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, and (30) Todd Gurley against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
JL7_8399
14 / 56
_78A3987
15 / 56
AF2T1081
16 / 56
_78A3983
17 / 56
JL7_5453
18 / 56
JL7_5279
19 / 56
JL8_1186
20 / 56
JL7_5015
21 / 56
JL7_5931
22 / 56
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
23 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

181007_Rams_Seahawks_DB_Social7
24 / 56
HU001998
25 / 56
HIRO UENO
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 35-45 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 9 regular season football game, Sunday, November 4, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 35-45 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 9 regular season football game, Sunday, November 4, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
HU002254
27 / 56
HIRO UENO
JL7_4911
28 / 56
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
29 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_3393
30 / 56
181007_Rams_Seahawks_DB_Social17
31 / 56
Quarterback (14) Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams participate during pre-game introductions and the national anthem as the Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)
32 / 56

Quarterback (14) Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams participate during pre-game introductions and the national anthem as the Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to throw during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
33 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to throw during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_6465
34 / 56
(79) Rob Havenstein and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams pose with the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 56

(79) Rob Havenstein and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams pose with the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs while tackle (79) Rob Havenstein pancakes a the Kansas City Chiefs player during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 56

Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs while tackle (79) Rob Havenstein pancakes a the Kansas City Chiefs player during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Offensive lineman (72) Aaron Neary of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 19-15 Victory over the Raiders in an NFL Preseason Week 2 football game, Saturday, August 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 56

Offensive lineman (72) Aaron Neary of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 19-15 Victory over the Raiders in an NFL Preseason Week 2 football game, Saturday, August 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 56

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (65) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
39 / 56

Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (65) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
JL7_4553
40 / 56
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
43 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Center #55 Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
44 / 56

Center #55 Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
45 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
46 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
JL7_3730
47 / 56
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
48 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
JL7_4475
49 / 56
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game with a final score of 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana to advance to the Super Bowl. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
50 / 56

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game with a final score of 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana to advance to the Super Bowl. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) sets a block during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
51 / 56

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) sets a block during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Offensive guard #76 Rodger Saffold of The Los Angeles Rams during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
52 / 56

Offensive guard #76 Rodger Saffold of The Los Angeles Rams during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) take the field prior to an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
53 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) take the field prior to an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO
Quarterback (08) Brandon Allen and Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at the airport to depart for Atlanta, GA the site of Super Bowl LIII. Sunday, January 27, 2019. Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
54 / 56

Quarterback (08) Brandon Allen and Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at the airport to depart for Atlanta, GA the site of Super Bowl LIII. Sunday, January 27, 2019. Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Quarterback (8) Brandon Allen of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 28-0 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 4 preseason game, Thursday, August 30, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
55 / 56

Quarterback (8) Brandon Allen of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 28-0 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 4 preseason game, Thursday, August 30, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
181202_LionsRams_JL_300
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And one perhaps underrated element of Goff's game that Robinson took notice of at PFF is the quarterback's ability to make plays out of the pocket.

"Jared ended up No. 2 behind Patrick Mahomes in terms of throwing yards outside the pocket — which, a lot of people think of him as a pocket guy, but when he gets out on bootlegs and things, he's really accurate," Robinson said. "So that one definitely — you just don't think of it right off the bat. But then once you watch him play, you're like, 'Oh yeah, they are getting some good, chunk plays with him moving outside the pocket and throwing on the run.'"

As Robinson said, his goal is to ensure Goff's trajectory continues to go on that path.

Related Content

news

"It's going to come down to you": Teammates' faith in Matt Gay never wavered 

Put in position to send the Rams to the NFC Championship, kicker Matt Gay overcame an uncharacteristic miss to deliver. 
news

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
news

First Look: Rams face off against divisional rival 49ers in NFC Championship

An early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, plus updates on Ernest Jones and Joe Noteboom 

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on the statuses of offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Ernest Jones and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as they begin preparing for the NFC Championship against the 49ers.
news

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and kicker Matt Gay's strong 2021 seasons have earned recognition from the Professional Football Writers of America. 
news

"Por amor al juego": La recepción más improbable de Cooper Kupp tiene a los Rams en la final de la NFC

Matthew Stafford hizo una jugada magistral que significó el triunfo contra Tampa Bay, pero en realidad ese pase largo en los últimos segundos no era la intención original.
news

Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection delivers biggest one yet in Rams' Divisional Round win over Bucs

The rapport that led to record-setting seasons for both quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp came through in the biggest moment of the season so far, helping the Rams advance to the NFC Championship game. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford react to win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following their 30-27 win over the Bucs that sent them to the NFC Championship game.
news

Game Recap: Matt Gay's game-winning field goal lifts Rams to 30-27 win over Bucs, sending them to NFC Championship 

The Rams are headed to the NFC Championship after knocking off the Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round. 
news

Los Rams eliminan a Tom Brady en juego cardíaco y jugarán la final de la NFC en SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford y Cooper Kupp brillan en los últimos instantes del partido luego de que Tampa Bay había remontado 24 puntos para empatar
news

Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp, Buddy Howell, Bryce Perkins among Rams' inactives for Divisional Round playoff game at Buccaneers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Divisional Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising