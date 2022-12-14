Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Baker Mayfield named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14

Dec 14, 2022 at 05:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Quarterback Baker Mayfield's game-winning performance in his Rams debut is also an award-winning one.

Mayfield has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 230 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The touchdown pass came at the end of a 98-yard drive that marked the longest go-ahead drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

This is the third player of the week honor of Mayfield's career. He also won AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7 in 2020 and Week 16 in 2018 while with the Browns.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams head to Green Bay for Monday Night Football against the Packers in Week 15

An early preview of Monday night's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

McVay: "Hard-pressed" to see scenario where Cooper Kupp plays again this season; John Wolford "probably" out for Week 15 at Packers

On Injured Reserve with an ankle injury,  Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp likely won't return this season, according to head coach Sean McVay. Meanwhile, quarterback John Wolford (neck) likely won't play in Week 15.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 15 Monday Night Football road game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams long snapper Mike McDonald

Having not played football in 3 years, long snapper Mike McDonald joined the Rams in 1983 to fill in for an injured player. McDonald turned that part-time opportunity into 8 seasons with the Rams, along with a lifetime of memories.

news

Rams claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off of waivers.

news

Ben Skowronek posts career-bests in receptions and receiving yards in Week 14

Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek set new career-highs in receptions and receiving yards in Los Angeles' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Van Jefferson's game-winning touchdown catch vs. Raiders a full-circle and overall impactful moment

Connecting with Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on the game-winning touchdown on Thursday Night Football was a memorable moment in many ways for wide receiver Van Jefferson.

news

McVay: Jacob Harris sustained torn pec vs. Raiders and will need surgery, Marquise Copeland has high ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Jacob Harris and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland coming out of Thursday night's game against the Raiders.

news

Baker Mayfield mágico: en su debut con los Rams, gana el juego con serie final de 98 yardas y se rompe la racha perdedora

Los Rams de Los Ángeles anota 14 puntos en los últimos 3:19 minutos con un quarterback que apenas reportó el día anterior para sacar cardiaco triunfo que parece liquidar a los Raiders de Las Vegas.

news

Short time to prepare no problem for Baker Mayfield

In Los Angeles for barely 48 hours, quarterback Baker Mayfield's "crash course" of preparation is enough to deliver a game-winning drive for the Rams against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson react to 17-16 win over Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Van Jefferson's postgame press conferences following the team's 17-16 win over the Raiders Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising