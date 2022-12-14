Baker Mayfield named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14

Quarterback Baker Mayfield's game-winning performance in his Rams debut is also an award-winning one.

Mayfield has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 230 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The touchdown pass came at the end of a 98-yard drive that marked the longest go-ahead drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.