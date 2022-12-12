Ben Skowronek posts career-bests in receptions and receiving yards in Week 14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – For most of the season, Rams wide receiverBen Skowronek has gotten attention for his blocking, especially when lining up at fullback out of 11 personnel.

Last week, it was because of his playmaking as a receiver, as he turned in a career-best seven catches for 89 yards in Los Angeles' 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Skowronek got started early, making a 22-yard catch on quarterback Baker Mayfield's first series as a Ram. In the fourth quarter, he posted receptions of 14 and 6 yards on the touchdown-scoring drive that made it one-possession game.

His biggest grab of the game, though, came on the game-winning drive, when he lept and caught the ball over his defender for a 32-yard gain that eventually set up teammate Van Jefferson's 23-yard touchdown catch.

"Catch the ball, I guess," Skowronek said, when asked what was going through his mind as he was completing the play. "It's something I've done my whole life playing receiver, being able to win those contested catches, deep balls, stuff like that. I haven't been able to do it so much in the NFL yet, so it feels great, but at the end of day, it was like, 'make a play.' There's no other option but to make a play."

Skowronek's overall production last Thursday brought him to 38 catches for 373 receiving yards while making 10 starts and playing in all 13 of the Rams' games so far this season. He's tripled his catch total from his rookie year, and he's close do doing the same with his receiving yards total (133 last season).