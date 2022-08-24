Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Aug 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals preseason game on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

MATCHUP

The Rams will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati in their 2022 preseason finale. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 27, 2009, a 24-21 victory for the Rams at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 3 p.m. pacific time. Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game on KABC-7, and the game will also be televised nationally on NFL Network. Additionally, fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the game live through NFL+ (click here to learn more about NFL+).

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below), NFL Network (simulcast)
  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Siciliano
  • Color Analysts: Mina Kimes and Andrew Whitworth
  • Sideline reporter: Curt Sandoval

Preseason TV:

  • ABC7/KABC-TV – Los Angeles
  • KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM
  • KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
  • KFRE CW 59 – Fresno/Visalia, CA
  • KPSP CBS 2 – Palm Springs, CA
  • KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA
  • KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI
  • KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
  • KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
  • KYUR CW 13.2 – Anchorage, AK
  • KATN CW 2.3 – Fairbanks, AK
  • KJUD CW 8.3 – Juneau, AK

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen, and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Week 2 preseason game on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Rams announce broadcasting rights agreement in Mexico with Grupo Imagen

Los Angeles Rams preseason games will be broadcast on open TV through Imagen TV channels and on Imagen Radio stations. Regular season and postseason games, including Wild card games and Divisional games, will be broadcast on Imagen Radio stations

news

Los Angeles Rams announce broadcasting rights agreements in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and China

Los Angeles Rams preseason games will be broadcast on local channels and digital platforms in all four international markets

news

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen, and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chargers Week 1 preseason game on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

Carl's Jr. named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

Carl's Jr.®, known for its innovative and craveable burgers, announced today the iconic brand will be entering into a partnership with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season.

news

Dapper Labs and Los Angeles Rams announce partnership for 2022 NFL season

Partnership kicks off with launch of limited-edition digital collectibles featuring Rams Super Bowl LVI Rings.

news

Los Angeles Rams announce 2022 TV and radio broadcast teams

Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth to join Mina Kimes and Andrew Siciliano in the ABC7 Los Angeles Booth as Color Analyst.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 6: Welcoming back Legends and celebrating family at eighth open practice

Here's what you should know before heading to Saturday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 5: Inspire Change & Celebrity Flag Football Game in the spotlight for eighth open practice

Here's what you need to know before heading to Friday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 4: Youth Day features free co-ed football clinic for kids

Here's what you need to know before you head to Thursday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following training camp practice at UC Irvine

To attend, fans must sign up for free Training Camp tickets at TheRams.com/trainingcamp

Advertising