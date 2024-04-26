 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Best available players at Rams' positions of need entering Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:17 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft concluded with the Rams using their 19th overall pick on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.

For Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, they're scheduled to be on the clock at No. 52 overall in the second round, and Nos. 83 and 99 overall in the third round.

Here's a look at some of the top prospects remaining at positions of need for Los Angeles, according to experts.

best-available24-16x9

Cornerback

  1. Iowa's Cooper DeJean (pictured above): 6-foot 1/2, 203 pounds; 41 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games before suffering a season-ending fractured fibula; Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.
  2. Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry: 5-11 1/2, 199; 32 tackles, seven pass breakups while starting all 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season.
  3. Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 5-11 1/2, 183; 35 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble while starting in 8 of 9 games played; missed four games with a groin injury.

Defensive tackle

  1. Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton: 6-2, 304; led Fighting Ilini with 7.5 sacks and led the FBS with a school-record 4 blocked kicks; also had 52 total tackles (8.5 for loss) while starting in 11 of 12 games played.
  2. Florida State's Braden Fiske: 6-4, 292; posted 43 tackles (nine for loss) and 6.0 sacks while starting 13 games for the Seminoles; Second-Team All-ACC selection.
  3. Michigan's Kris Jenkins: 6-3, 299; 37 tackles (4.5 for loss) 2.5 sacks, and one interception while starting all 15 games for the Wolverines last season; Second-Team All-Big Ten selection.

Offensive tackle

  1. Notre Dame's Blake Fisher: 6-6, 310; started 12 games at right tackle for the Fighting Irish in 2023.
  2. Texas' Christian Jones: 6-5, 305; started 13 games at right tackle for the Longhorns last season.
  3. Washington's Roger Rosengarten; 6-5, 308; started all 15 games at right tackle for a Huskies offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award (nation's best offensive line).

Related Content

news

Teammates in college and now the pros: Braden Fiske linking up with Jared Verse again after being drafted by Rams 

Defensive tackle Braden Fiske built a strong bond with defensive end Jared Verse at Florida State, and now gets to be teammates again with him in the NFL.
news

READ: Rams select DT Braden Fiske with 39th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Rams trade 52nd pick to Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded up in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, grabbing the 39th overall pick from the Carolina Panthers.
news

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
news

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Jared Verse's role, keeping interest in him under radar, how way drafted unfolded helped land him

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night. 
news

READ: DE Jared Verse brings relentless, 'chip on my shoulder' work ethic to Rams

Selected 19th overall by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, defensive end Jared Verse is eager to get to Los Angeles and continue to earn what he's gotten in his football career.
news

READ: Rams select DE Jared Verse with 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: 2024 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

Tracking each selection the Los Angeles Rams make in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

In second stint with Rams, Darious Williams now imparting wisdom he once received 

Rams defensive back Darious Williams is now one of the veteran leaders within his position group.
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's pre-2024 NFL Draft press conference: Exploring 'all three' options at 19th overall, how they grade players and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's joint press conference ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.
news

NFL Rookie of the Year results, internal motivation fueling Kobie Turner as he prepares for Year 2

How his rookie season has shaped Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner approach to the 2024 offseason.
Advertising