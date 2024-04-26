Best available players at Rams' positions of need entering Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft concluded with the Rams using their 19th overall pick on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.
For Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, they're scheduled to be on the clock at No. 52 overall in the second round, and Nos. 83 and 99 overall in the third round.
Here's a look at some of the top prospects remaining at positions of need for Los Angeles, according to experts.
Cornerback
- Iowa's Cooper DeJean (pictured above): 6-foot 1/2, 203 pounds; 41 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games before suffering a season-ending fractured fibula; Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.
- Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry: 5-11 1/2, 199; 32 tackles, seven pass breakups while starting all 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season.
- Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 5-11 1/2, 183; 35 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble while starting in 8 of 9 games played; missed four games with a groin injury.
Defensive tackle
- Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton: 6-2, 304; led Fighting Ilini with 7.5 sacks and led the FBS with a school-record 4 blocked kicks; also had 52 total tackles (8.5 for loss) while starting in 11 of 12 games played.
- Florida State's Braden Fiske: 6-4, 292; posted 43 tackles (nine for loss) and 6.0 sacks while starting 13 games for the Seminoles; Second-Team All-ACC selection.
- Michigan's Kris Jenkins: 6-3, 299; 37 tackles (4.5 for loss) 2.5 sacks, and one interception while starting all 15 games for the Wolverines last season; Second-Team All-Big Ten selection.
Offensive tackle
- Notre Dame's Blake Fisher: 6-6, 310; started 12 games at right tackle for the Fighting Irish in 2023.
- Texas' Christian Jones: 6-5, 305; started 13 games at right tackle for the Longhorns last season.
- Washington's Roger Rosengarten; 6-5, 308; started all 15 games at right tackle for a Huskies offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award (nation's best offensive line).