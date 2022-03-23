Best of Robert Woods' time with Rams

December 9, 2018: First 1,000-yard season of NFL career

With his 61 yards against the Bears, Woods eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season for the first time in his NFL career. He would finish with a career-high 1,219 overall by the end of the 2018 regular season, and set a new career high for single-season touchdowns with six.

December 1, 2019: Going off for career-high 172 receiving yards vs. Cardinals

In a 34-7 blowout win over Arizona, Woods established a new career-high with 172 receiving yards and matched his career-high with 13 receptions.

September 9, 2020: Voted team captain for first time

In a sign of how respected he had become in the locker room, Woods was voted as a team captain for the first time by his peers. He would also be voted a team captain for the 2021 season.

February 13, 2022: Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy

Five days earlier, Woods shared how he had moved past the mixed emotions that came with being sidelined during the team's Super Bowl LVI run, understanding that he had just as much of a part in that success as anyone inside the locker room. He then got to lift the Lombardi Trophy on the stage during the postgame celebration.