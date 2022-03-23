Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Best of Robert Woods' time with Rams

Mar 23, 2022 at 09:32 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It was a memorable and remarkable five-year run for Los Angeles native Robert Woods with the Rams. Here are some of the top moments from his time with the team.

220323_BestofWoods_16x9

March 9, 2017: Rams and Robert Woods agree to terms on five-year deal

Woods was one of the first free agent signings of the Sean McVay era, and it also marked a homecoming for the Serra High grad and USC product.

November 5, 2017: Scores first touchdown as a Ram

Taking a screen pass 52 yards to the house, Woods also evaded several Giants defenders on his way to the endzone for his first touchdown in the horns. This also came on 3rd and 33.

Related Links

November 12, 2017: Scores first touchdown as a Ram at home – at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

It's not just that this was an impressive 94-yard touchdown catch – it's also the iconic "Fight On" gesture as he put two fingers in the air inn a V shape while running toward the endzone.

December 9, 2018: First 1,000-yard season of NFL career

With his 61 yards against the Bears, Woods eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season for the first time in his NFL career. He would finish with a career-high 1,219 overall by the end of the 2018 regular season, and set a new career high for single-season touchdowns with six.

December 1, 2019: Going off for career-high 172 receiving yards vs. Cardinals

In a 34-7 blowout win over Arizona, Woods established a new career-high with 172 receiving yards and matched his career-high with 13 receptions.

September 9, 2020: Voted team captain for first time

In a sign of how respected he had become in the locker room, Woods was voted as a team captain for the first time by his peers. He would also be voted a team captain for the 2021 season.

February 13, 2022: Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy

Five days earlier, Woods shared how he had moved past the mixed emotions that came with being sidelined during the team's Super Bowl LVI run, understanding that he had just as much of a part in that success as anyone inside the locker room. He then got to lift the Lombardi Trophy on the stage during the postgame celebration.

And in a full-circle moment, he got to hoist it once more at their parade rally at the Peristyle at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Related Content

news

Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference following first wave of NFL Free Agency 2022

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference recapping the first wave of free agency in 2022. 
news

Rams' culture a big draw for Allen Robinson II

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson explains why he chose the Rams and what excites him about the possibilities of playing in their offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Allen Robinson II, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford talk new contracts

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Monday press conferences following their new deals being signed. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams DT Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns

Former Rams defensive end Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns and how hard work and determination helped take him from reserve to starter during his career in L.A.
news

Rams' roster-building model is setting a trend. Why does the blueprint work for them, and what's next?

NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah discuss why the Rams' team-building model has worked for them so far, why other teams will follow and are following a similar approach, and its viability moving forward. 
news

Matthew Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a four-year contract extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.
news

Rams, Brandon Powell agree to terms on one-year deal

A key piece to the Rams' special teams turnaround in 2021, wide receiver Brandon Powell has agreed to terms with the team on a one-year contract. 
news

Impactful three seasons leads Liam Coen back to Rams for second stint with coaching staff

Liam Coen is back on the Rams coaching staff in his second stint with the team, this time as its offensive coordinator. Why that first stint had such an impact on his return, and how he plans to approach the position. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson

Here are five things you should know about wide receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Rams, wide receiver Allen Robinson agree to terms on 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Allen Robinson on a 3-year contract. 
Advertising