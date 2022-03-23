Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

Mar 23, 2022 at 07:04 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The move concludes five highly productive seasons by Woods in his native L.A. Originally joining the Rams as one of the first free agent signings of the Sean McVay era in the spring of 2017, Woods registered 367 receptions for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns – nearly doubling his production in each of those respective categories during his first four NFL seasons with the Bills.

His time with the Rams was highlighted by back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the first of which marked the first time in his career achieving the team. And while a torn Achilles sustained during practice in mid-November prematurely ended his season, he was still very much a part of the team's Super Bowl LVI-winning run.

With Woods' departure, the Rams' wide receiver room currently includes Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson (signed 3-year deal), Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Landen Akers, J.J. Koski and Warren Jackson.

PHOTOS: Best memories from hometown hero Robert Woods' five seasons with the Rams

As the Los Angeles Rams say farewell to WR Robert Woods, take a look through the best moments from his five seasons as a Ram.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
1 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Robert Woods Reading of Dear Black Boy
2 / 100

Robert Woods Reading of Dear Black Boy

John McGillen/John McGillen
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates in the locker room after the Rams 33-7 victory over the Texans in an NFL Week 10 football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates in the locker room after the Rams 33-7 victory over the Texans in an NFL Week 10 football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Regular Season Week 5 Game on October 9th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 16-10 (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
4 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Regular Season Week 5 Game on October 9th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 16-10 (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL8282
5 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
6 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) runs the ball during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
8 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) runs the ball during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL9365
9 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0934_1
10 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0443
11 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in his white jersey for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in his white jersey for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL8980_1
13 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with teammates before the Rams 10-6 victory over the Broncos in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with teammates before the Rams 10-6 victory over the Broncos in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_1467
15 / 100
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass and celebrates with teammates against the New York Giants during the Rams 51-17 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 9 game, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in East Ruthorford, NJ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass and celebrates with teammates against the New York Giants during the Rams 51-17 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 9 game, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in East Ruthorford, NJ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL8803_1
17 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of The Los Angeles Rams before the Rams 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49'ers in an NFL Week 17 football game, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
18 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of The Los Angeles Rams before the Rams 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49'ers in an NFL Week 17 football game, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Ben Leibenberg/NFL)
19 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Ben Leibenberg/NFL)

Ben Leibenberg/2018 National Football League
E_JMP_0857
20 / 100
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
21 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams signals first down against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
23 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams signals first down against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
24 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with the team before the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with the team before the Rams 33-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 Game, Sunday, October 22, 2017, in London, England. Jeff Lewis. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_8866
26 / 100
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6493_1
27 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
29 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams dives and make a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the Rams 20-13 victory over the Browns in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams dives and make a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the Rams 20-13 victory over the Browns in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
31 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Robert Woods Reading of Dear Black Boy
33 / 100

Robert Woods Reading of Dear Black Boy

John McGillen/John McGillen
ESNY_7598
34 / 100
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns during the Rams 20-13 victory over the Browns in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams against the Cleveland Browns during the Rams 20-13 victory over the Browns in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL3003
36 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
37 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_SNY_0339 2
38 / 100
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-7 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 13 regular season game, Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 27-9 victory over the Saints in a Week 2 NFL football game, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
40 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 27-9 victory over the Saints in a Week 2 NFL football game, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods participate(s) in the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
41 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods participate(s) in the team's annual media day for portraits, headshots, and video introductions at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 12th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Wide receivers #17 Robert Woods , and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Kupp makes a touchdown during the Rams 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL season game three match, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, on September 23, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
42 / 100

Wide receivers #17 Robert Woods , and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Kupp makes a touchdown during the Rams 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL season game three match, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, on September 23, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass to score against the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates with (17) Robert Woods during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 100

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass to score against the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates with (17) Robert Woods during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods signs with the Los Angeles Rams, March 10, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
44 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods signs with the Los Angeles Rams, March 10, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_6043
45 / 100
E_TOWL9133
46 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9046
47 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Media Day, Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
48 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Media Day, Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with wide receiver (17) Robert Woods after a Rams touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
49 / 100

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with wide receiver (17) Robert Woods after a Rams touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
50 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams against the Houston Texans during the Rams 33-7 victory over the Texans in an NFL Week 10 football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
51 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams against the Houston Texans during the Rams 33-7 victory over the Texans in an NFL Week 10 football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties team up to host the 2nd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Monday, October 7, 2019, Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
52 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties team up to host the 2nd Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Monday, October 7, 2019, Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
E_TOWL9985
53 / 100
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
Wide Receiver Robert Woods (17) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, September 21st, 2017, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
54 / 100

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (17) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, September 21st, 2017, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
E_TOWL3888
55 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the New York Jets pregame before the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
56 / 100

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the New York Jets pregame before the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass, runs, and signals first down against the Denver Broncos during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
57 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass, runs, and signals first down against the Denver Broncos during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media at Opening Night for Super Bowl LIII, Monday, January 28, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
58 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media at Opening Night for Super Bowl LIII, Monday, January 28, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL5000
59 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
60 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver Robert Woods (17) of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Los Angeles Stadium construction site with teammates and coaches on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 in Inglewood, CA. (Los Angeles Rams/Navarro)
61 / 100

Wide receiver Robert Woods (17) of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Los Angeles Stadium construction site with teammates and coaches on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 in Inglewood, CA. (Los Angeles Rams/Navarro)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams/Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
62 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8317
63 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates a first down during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
64 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates a first down during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
ESNY_5539
65 / 100
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
66 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
67 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
68 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
69 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
70 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)
71 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Wide receiver #17 Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams with a reception during the Rams versus Patriots Super Bowl LIII (53) game, on February 3, 2019, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, GA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
72 / 100

Wide receiver #17 Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams with a reception during the Rams versus Patriots Super Bowl LIII (53) game, on February 3, 2019, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, GA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/All rights reserved.
E_TOWL8134
73 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) stiff arms Seattle Seahawks defensive back Delano Hill (42) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
74 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) stiff arms Seattle Seahawks defensive back Delano Hill (42) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL1056
75 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
76 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 31-9 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL regular season Week 16 football game, Sunday, December 23, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams leaves the locker room to head to the field before the Rams 33-13 victory against the Oakland Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
77 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams leaves the locker room to head to the field before the Rams 33-13 victory against the Oakland Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass for a score against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
78 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass for a score against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
79 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2020 Perry Knotts
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods signs with the Los Angeles Rams, March 10, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
80 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods signs with the Los Angeles Rams, March 10, 2017, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
81 / 100

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)

© Will Navarro/ LA Rams/© Will Navarro/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
82 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams holds the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
83 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams holds the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
A young fan getting an autograph by wide receiver #17 Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018-2019 season, day nine of training camp, at UC Irvine, in Irvine Calif., on August 11th, 2018. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
84 / 100

A young fan getting an autograph by wide receiver #17 Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018-2019 season, day nine of training camp, at UC Irvine, in Irvine Calif., on August 11th, 2018. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

E_TOWL1980 2
85 / 100
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3558
86 / 100
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_LS1_8699
87 / 100
ESNY_5027
88 / 100
E_TOWL2020
89 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
90 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the National Anthem before the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
91 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) breaks down the huddle during organized team activities at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 5th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),
92 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) breaks down the huddle during organized team activities at the team's practice facility on Monday, June 5th, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),

HIRO UENO
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a yellow background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
93 / 100

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a yellow background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide Receiver (2) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
94 / 100

Wide Receiver (2) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
95 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
96 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrates with tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth during the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
97 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
98 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
99 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates a first down during an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
100 / 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates a first down during an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO
Related Content

news

Best of Robert Woods' time with Rams

Wide receiver Robert Woods had a memorable five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference following first wave of NFL Free Agency 2022

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference recapping the first wave of free agency in 2022. 
news

Rams' culture a big draw for Allen Robinson II

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson explains why he chose the Rams and what excites him about the possibilities of playing in their offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Allen Robinson II, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford talk new contracts

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Monday press conferences following their new deals being signed. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams DT Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns

Former Rams defensive end Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns and how hard work and determination helped take him from reserve to starter during his career in L.A.
news

Rams' roster-building model is setting a trend. Why does the blueprint work for them, and what's next?

NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah discuss why the Rams' team-building model has worked for them so far, why other teams will follow and are following a similar approach, and its viability moving forward. 
news

Matthew Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a four-year contract extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.
news

Rams, Brandon Powell agree to terms on one-year deal

A key piece to the Rams' special teams turnaround in 2021, wide receiver Brandon Powell has agreed to terms with the team on a one-year contract. 
news

Impactful three seasons leads Liam Coen back to Rams for second stint with coaching staff

Liam Coen is back on the Rams coaching staff in his second stint with the team, this time as its offensive coordinator. Why that first stint had such an impact on his return, and how he plans to approach the position. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson

Here are five things you should know about wide receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Rams, wide receiver Allen Robinson agree to terms on 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Allen Robinson on a 3-year contract. 
