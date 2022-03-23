Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
The move concludes five highly productive seasons by Woods in his native L.A. Originally joining the Rams as one of the first free agent signings of the Sean McVay era in the spring of 2017, Woods registered 367 receptions for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns – nearly doubling his production in each of those respective categories during his first four NFL seasons with the Bills.
His time with the Rams was highlighted by back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the first of which marked the first time in his career achieving the team. And while a torn Achilles sustained during practice in mid-November prematurely ended his season, he was still very much a part of the team's Super Bowl LVI-winning run.
With Woods' departure, the Rams' wide receiver room currently includes Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson (signed 3-year deal), Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Landen Akers, J.J. Koski and Warren Jackson.
As the Los Angeles Rams say farewell to WR Robert Woods, take a look through the best moments from his five seasons as a Ram.