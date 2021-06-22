Bleacher Report: Austin Corbett is best-kept secret on Rams roster

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report completed its annual exercise naming the best-kept secret on each NFL team's roster. Their pick for the Rams heading into the 2021 season: Offensive lineman ﻿Austin Corbett﻿.

"The Nevada product started all 16 games and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps," author Kristopher Knox wrote as part of his analysis, referring to Corbett's 2020 performance. "According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for only four penalties and one sack all season."

Last year marked Corbett's first full season as a Ram, having been acquired from the Browns in a mid-season trade in 2019. He established himself as Los Angeles' starting right guard and an integral part of its 10th-ranked rushing attack (126.1 yards per game).

This year, he has been getting reps at center and figures to play a prominent role within L.A.'s offensive line once again.