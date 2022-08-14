McVay: Bobby Brown III sustained ankle injury vs. Chargers, Kyren Williams' status for Texans game to be determined

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said defensive tackle Bobby Brown III injured his ankle in Saturday night's 29-22 preseason win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

While the team is still waiting for the results of Brown's MRI to come back, the X-ray results were encouraging, according to McVay.

"It's his ankle that did get rolled up on," McVay said during a video conference Sunday afternoon. "I know from previous experience myself when I played that sometimes, even if you don't have an actual fracture, depending upon the significance of some of the what you do what the sprain, how it shows up with the ligaments and tendons, can almost be just as bad. But we're hoping for the best."

Brown sustained the injury with 14:22 remaining in the fourth quarter and had to be helped to the sideline by members of the Rams' athletic training staff. Prior to the injury, he had made two total tackles (one for loss), one sack and one QB hit and logged 30 defensive snaps.

Looking ahead to next week's home preseason matchup against the Texans on Friday, McVay said he's not sure if rookie running back Kyren Williams (foot) will play in the contest.

"He's basically been a full participant with the way that we've practiced as of late," McVay said. "I think a lot of that is going to be predicated on some of the health of other situations, but I have not determined that yet. You'd like to see him, in an ideal situation, but kind of similar to (wide receiver) Tutu (Atwell), some of those things are flexible situations.

Despite the setback of the foot injury, Williams has remained "locked in" and had a smooth transition so far, according to McVay.