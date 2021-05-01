Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select DT Bobby Brown III with 117th pick

May 01, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas A&M defensive tackle ﻿Bobby Brown III﻿ with the 117th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Brown earned First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches after posting 22 tackles (7.5 for loss), and a team-high 5.5 sacks in 10 starts in his 2020 junior season.

As a sophomore in 2019, Brown started 11 of 13 games, making 21 total tackles (two for loss) and blocking a field goal attempt.

PHOTOS: Meet DT Bobby Brown III

Take a look at photos of defensive tackle Bobby Brown III from his time at Texas A&M.

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 07, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies, Defensive lineman Jayden Peevy #92 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Linebacker Aaron Hansford #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr
Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics
CORAL GABLES, FL - JANUARY 02, 2021 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, FL. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5), McKinnley Jackson (35), and Derick Hunter (6) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive back Brian George (16), and defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and DeMarvin Leal (8) celebrate against Tennessee during an NCAA college football game in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Brianna Paciorka
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after stopping Auburn on a run play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
