Rams select DT Bobby Brown III with 117th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III with the 117th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Brown earned First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches after posting 22 tackles (7.5 for loss), and a team-high 5.5 sacks in 10 starts in his 2020 junior season.
As a sophomore in 2019, Brown started 11 of 13 games, making 21 total tackles (two for loss) and blocking a field goal attempt.
