Bobby Wagner establishes fund in honor of mother to assist stroke patients, promote stroke education

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In memory of his mother Phenia Mae, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has established a fund to assist stroke patients and promote stroke education.
The Phenia Mae fund will benefit three Los Angeles regional hospitals that treated her, and also help patients and promote stroke education efforts with Cedars-Sinai, the official health partner of the Los Angeles Rams.
Phenia Mae died from stroke complications in 2009, while Wagner was at Utah State. Wagner decided to establish the fund because it coincides with the conclusion of Stroke Awareness Month and also honored his mother around her birthday, which was May 27.