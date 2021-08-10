Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Unofficial depth chart update: Brian Allen at center, Austin Corbett moves to right guard, more updates at wide receiver and running back

Aug 10, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams have updated their unofficial depth chart, listing Brian Allen as the projected starting center and Austin Corbett as the projected starting right guard.

The original version of their unofficial depth chart listed Corbett as the projected starting center, with Allen as his backup.

"Allen is doing a great job," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Monday's practice. "He has played really well. We're still in the middle of evaluating what does it look like to figure out that best combination of those five guys up front. But the way that Brian has played consistently throughout camp – like we've said, we know Austin Corbett can be a really good right guard. (Offensive lineman) Bobby Evans has shown that he can be a starting caliber player for us well. So, it's really a reflection of how well Brian has played and we're going to continue to evaluate that."

At the third wide receiver spot, DeSean Jackson or Van Jefferson are listed as projected starters. J.J. Koski is listed as the backup behind projected starter Cooper Kupp.

At running back, Jake Funk or Xavier Jones are listed as projected starter Darrell Henderson Jr.'s backups.

The unofficial depth chart can be viewed here. It is unofficial and subject to change.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Rob Havenstein and Terrell Burgess react to Day 10 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and safety Terrell Burgess had to say after Day 10 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Younger players making plays: 10 Observations from Day 10 of Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the final open practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 preseason.
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/10: Day 10 marks final open practice of 2021 Training Camp

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Tuesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk joint practice takeaways, special teams impressions

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Matt Gay had to say about Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys and their impressions of special teams so far after Day 9 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Matthew Stafford going deep, outside linebackers' length and speed: 10 Observations from Day 9

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 9 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/9: Legends Day highlights Day 9

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Monday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Isaac Bruce's long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was officially completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp share what they took away from Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in Oxnard, Calif. 
news

Previewing Saturday's joint practice between the Rams and the Cowboys

How the Rams are approaching Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
Advertising