Unofficial depth chart update: Brian Allen at center, Austin Corbett moves to right guard, more updates at wide receiver and running back

The Rams have updated their unofficial depth chart, listing Brian Allen as the projected starting center and Austin Corbett as the projected starting right guard.
The original version of their unofficial depth chart listed Corbett as the projected starting center, with Allen as his backup.
"Allen is doing a great job," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Monday's practice. "He has played really well. We're still in the middle of evaluating what does it look like to figure out that best combination of those five guys up front. But the way that Brian has played consistently throughout camp – like we've said, we know Austin Corbett can be a really good right guard. (Offensive lineman) Bobby Evans has shown that he can be a starting caliber player for us well. So, it's really a reflection of how well Brian has played and we're going to continue to evaluate that."
At the third wide receiver spot, DeSean Jackson or Van Jefferson are listed as projected starters. J.J. Koski is listed as the backup behind projected starter Cooper Kupp.
At running back, Jake Funk or Xavier Jones are listed as projected starter Darrell Henderson Jr.'s backups.
The unofficial depth chart can be viewed here. It is unofficial and subject to change.