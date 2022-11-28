"He's a great competitor, a great guy, and we're gonna ride with him": Teammates' confidence reciprocated by Bryce Perkins in his first NFL start 

Perkins did everything he could to keep the Rams competitive with the Chiefs on Sunday.

He ran nine times for a team-high 44 yards, including a long a 13. He completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 100 yards and his first career touchdown. In tandem with strong redzone defense and special teams play, Perkins helped Los Angeles stay within 10 of the Chiefs at halftime, and once again early in the fourth quarter with that 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

"I thought he played great," Jefferson told theRams.com postgame. "I think he did what he was capable of doing, and the plays that he got, I think he made the most of them. And like I said, he's tough. He's a great competitor, a great guy, and we're gonna ride with him. he had great command, and you could just tell he has great leadership. So I'm proud of the way he played, and (we're) just gonna keep going."

At the same time, Perkins also knew by his own admission that there was room for improvement. He threw two interceptions and said he had a couple of procedural things to fix.

"(The communication) was good between all of us," Perkins said. "Going on, it was getting rowdy a little bit, had a couple procedure things on my part which, definitely had to clean up. Second half did a lot better job with that."

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that on the first pick, the Chiefs did a good job of being able to sink underneath the deep curl route that Jefferson ran, and that it was a good play by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. And on the second one, it was man coverage and the Chiefs made the pick on a tipped pass.

"Bryce did enough things in the first half to be able to keep the chains moving with his legs, a lot of third down conversions where he was just being able to scramble for it," McVay said. "Just not quite enough, but I am appreciative and grateful for what the guys did today."

Perkins will find a way to correct those mistakes, though, just as he fought to escape the grasp of multiple Chiefs defenders.