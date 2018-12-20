C.J. Anderson: "I know I'm going to do everything that I possibly can this week to be ready to play."

"Whatever they need me to do," Anderson said. "I know I'm going to do everything that I possibly can this week to be ready to play. McVay and teammates and everybody can feel comfortable with me out there if that opportunity presents itself. But until then I'm just going to keep my head down and keep pushing."

Anderson provides some seasoned insurance in the second running back spot for McVay's offense, as Gurley is dealing with inflammation in his left knee and second-year back Justin Davis is day to day after injuring his shoulder in Week 15 against the Eagles.

Anderson's former teammate in Denver and fellow Super Bowl 50 champion, cornerback Aqib Talib, spoke on Wednesday about what the newest Ram has to offer.

"He's a real smart player," Talib said foremost. "Just him being there with [former Broncos quarterback] Peyton [Manning] — Peyton ain't playing about no protection and stuff, so he'll definitely on his P's and Q's as far as protections and all that. He's a tough tackle, a real tough tackle, I've seen him break a lot of tackles especially at this time of the season."

Talib alluded to Anderson's postseason experience, which might come as an added bonus to back's support of Gurley and special attention to pass protection.