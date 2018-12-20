Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

C.J. Anderson: "I know I'm going to do everything that I possibly can this week to be ready to play."

Dec 20, 2018 at 02:45 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams made a late-season transaction this week, picking up veteran running back C.J. Anderson ahead of the final two games and playoffs.

Anderson joins the Rams after spending five seasons with the Broncos, having signed with the club as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. The veteran back most recently touted the rock for the Panthers in 2018 — playing in nine games and taking 24 carries for 104 yards.

All indications point to head coach Sean McVay looking to Anderson as the first back off the bench behind running back Todd Gurley. And despite his comments on expecting Gurley to be ready for Arizona, the head coach says Anderson can make an immediate impact.

JL7_0716

"You can see him playing a role as early as this week," McVay said. "Really impressed just being around him in the initial 24 hours, or whatever it's been."

McVay said his system is not that different from the running back's previous experiences, and Anderson agreed, sitting in front of his brand-new locker at the Rams practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

"Kind of knowing McVay, his background, where he came from, you know the Grudens and the Shanahans, things like that," Anderson said, explaining his tie to McVay's style. "Obviously I was with [former Broncos head coach] Gary Kubiak for two years, so some crossover over there and what they do — just a little bit different."

While the terminology and a few adjustments here or there may take some getting used to as a member of the 11-3 NFC West Champions, Anderson says he's ready to fill whatever role he's expected to.

JL7_0698

"Whatever they need me to do," Anderson said. "I know I'm going to do everything that I possibly can this week to be ready to play. McVay and teammates and everybody can feel comfortable with me out there if that opportunity presents itself. But until then I'm just going to keep my head down and keep pushing."

Anderson provides some seasoned insurance in the second running back spot for McVay's offense, as Gurley is dealing with inflammation in his left knee and second-year back Justin Davis is day to day after injuring his shoulder in Week 15 against the Eagles.

Anderson's former teammate in Denver and fellow Super Bowl 50 champion, cornerback Aqib Talib, spoke on Wednesday about what the newest Ram has to offer.

"He's a real smart player," Talib said foremost. "Just him being there with [former Broncos quarterback] Peyton [Manning] — Peyton ain't playing about no protection and stuff, so he'll definitely on his P's and Q's as far as protections and all that. He's a tough tackle, a real tough tackle, I've seen him break a lot of tackles especially at this time of the season."

Talib alluded to Anderson's postseason experience, which might come as an added bonus to back's support of Gurley and special attention to pass protection.

"It's huge," Anderson said of joining a team with playoff aspirations. "These players and coaching staff and what they've done over the last few years — definitely have the opportunity — and I'm not saying I'm the missing piece, over the hump, I'm not saying none of that at all. But they definitely got the opportunity and to contribute any way possibly that I can is always going to be special."

PHOTOS: Rams vs Cardinals Through the Years

Check out photos of the Rams playing the Cardinals throughout the years.

No Title
1 / 59
No Title
2 / 59
No Title
3 / 59
No Title
4 / 59
No Title
5 / 59
No Title
6 / 59
No Title
7 / 59
No Title
8 / 59
No Title
9 / 59
No Title
10 / 59
No Title
11 / 59
No Title
12 / 59
No Title
13 / 59
No Title
14 / 59
No Title
15 / 59
No Title
16 / 59
No Title
17 / 59
No Title
18 / 59
No Title
19 / 59
No Title
20 / 59
No Title
21 / 59
No Title
22 / 59
No Title
23 / 59
No Title
24 / 59
No Title
25 / 59
No Title
26 / 59
No Title
27 / 59
No Title
28 / 59
No Title
29 / 59
No Title
30 / 59
No Title
31 / 59
No Title
32 / 59
No Title
33 / 59
No Title
34 / 59
No Title
35 / 59
No Title
36 / 59
No Title
37 / 59
No Title
38 / 59
No Title
39 / 59
No Title
40 / 59
No Title
41 / 59
No Title
42 / 59
Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams tackles (11) Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 59

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams tackles (11) Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (10) Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams returns a punt against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
44 / 59

Wide receiver (10) Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams returns a punt against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to head coach Sean McVay during a timeout against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 59

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to head coach Sean McVay during a timeout against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
46 / 59

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
47 / 59

Defensive end (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
48 / 59

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Offensive Guard (76) Rodger Saffold of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
49 / 59

Offensive Guard (76) Rodger Saffold of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
50 / 59

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) rushes the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
51 / 59

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) rushes the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
52 / 59

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Cornerback (32) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
53 / 59

Cornerback (32) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Ramik Wilson of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
54 / 59

Linebacker (52) Ramik Wilson of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford (9) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
55 / 59

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford (9) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
56 / 59

Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
57 / 59

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running-back #30 Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams with his third touchdown of the day during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL season game two match, on September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
58 / 59

Running-back #30 Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams with his third touchdown of the day during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL season game two match, on September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Defensive lineman (94) John Franklin-Myers of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
59 / 59

Defensive lineman (94) John Franklin-Myers of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

From Jalen Ramsey's Mariachi suit to preparing for Week 4 Rams vs. Cardinals division battle, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Week 4 Preview: Rams kick off division play with undefeated showdown vs. Cardinals

In this week's preview, J.B. Long marvels at the stellar start to Cooper Kupp's season, examines how Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense can succeed against a formidable Cardinals defense, and looks at how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense can keep a red hot Kyler Murray in check.
news

Ultimate competitors Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins meet again

The next chapter in the battles between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins comes Sunday when the Rams host the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep heading into Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday media sessions as Los Angeles wraps up its preparation for Week 4 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. 
Advertising