Cam Akers' return to practice amazes Rams teammates, coaches

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With every workout clip posted to his Instagram, the thought began creeping into many people's heads.

Look at how Cam Akers looks. Could he return this season?

In October, Rams head coach Sean McVay said they hadn't ruled that out. Two months later, the Rams running back accomplished the seemingly improbable, returning to practice five months after tearing his Achilles.

It's a remarkable achievement for Akers, a testament to a work ethic that has impressed teammates and coaches.

"It's been awesome having him back," Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said after Thursday's practice at SoFi Stadium. "You see him, and I think it's provided some excitement for the guys on our team. It's one thing to say, 'Hey, he's back, and that's remarkable,' but the guys know and the guys have seen him over the course of since the injury happened. There's a lot of lonely work, lonely hours put in with our training staff, our strength staff, and for a young player to commit himself like that like he has, I think he's earned a lot of respect from his teammates, coming back from an injury like that in the timeline he has."

Akers officially returned to practice on Dec. 24 and has participated in each of the Rams' practices since then. Not all of the practices since then have been full-speed, so it's been difficult to get a gage of how Akers has looked, but simply having him on the practice field has been great for his teammates.