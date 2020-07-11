Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 09:00 AM

NFL.com: Rams RB Cam Akers one of Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

On Wednesday, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein compiled a list of his top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Checking in at No. 6 was Rams running back and second-round pick Cam Akers.

"One of the reasons I'm so high on Akers is that his Florida State tape is filled with plays in which he get yards for himself behind a poor offensive line," Zierlein wrote. "His ability to make his own lemonade could be very important, considering the Rams' issues on the interior O-line. A bounce-back season from Jared Goff and the passing game would ease some of the burden on Akers, who has the talent to become a three-down runner right out of the gate."

Both Akers' stats and Los Angeles' evaluation of him reinforce Zierlein's assessment of Akers' talent.

Chosen No. 52 overall in this year's NFL Draft, Akers posted 231 carries for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 30 receptions for 225 yards and four scores during his final season at Florida State.

Additionally, during an appearance on the Rams' Inside the Draft series, Southeast area scout Michael Pierce said Akers "can do everything well" despite running behind a struggling Florida State offensive line.

"I think he can do it all," Pierce said. "He can run inside, he can run outside. He catches the ball well. He's elusive. I think he's a total package as a back."

For for the rest of Zierlein's Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates, click here.

