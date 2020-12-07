Cam Akers and Troy Hill extend touchdown streaks in Rams' win over Cardinals

Rams running back Cam Akers and cornerback Troy Hill continue to have noses for the endzone.
Each player recorded a touchdown in Los Angeles' 38-28 win at Arizona on Sunday, the third-straight game with a score for Akers and second-straight for Hill.
Akers crossed the goal line on a 9-yard run early in the second quarter, giving him his second rushing touchdown of the season. For the Rams, it gave them points on their third offensive series after coming up empty on their first two.
"It was expected, you know?" Akers said in his postgame video conference. "It's just kind of what I do, kind of what the team expects me to do – score points."
From Rams quarterback Jared Goff's point of view, Akers' overall performance – 72 rushing yards on a season-high 21 carries in addition to the touchdown, plus a 22-yard reception – displayed increased comfort for the rookie in their offense.
"He just continues to take great leaps," Goff said. "I think in practice you really see it. Early on in the year, we had a lot of faith in everyone, but Darrell (Henderson Jr.) and Malcolm (Brown) were a step ahead a little bit in understanding what we were trying to do on each play, and at this point Cam is right there with them. He's done a really good job. He's explosive with the football, he can catch, he can run, he can do anything we want him to do. He had a great day."
Hill followed last week's 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the 49ers with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday. He snagged the pick late in the fourth quarter on a Murray pass intended for wide receiver Andy Isabella, jumping Isabella's out route and taking the ball to the house untouched.
"It felt good," Hill said. "Two-for-two, so I'm excited. Thank God for it and just keep on going."
The touchdown gave the Rams a 17-point lead and effectively put the game out of reach for the Cardinals, who managed to add a touchdown with 2:02 remaining but were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who forced the fumble which set up Hill's touchdown last week, said Hill's interception "huge."
"To come up with a pick-six when we needed it most, that was huge," Donald said. "A big-time, game-changing play for us to get the momentum back, score and get a bigger lead."
For the Rams, such streaks couldn't have better timing.
Their Week 14 opponent, the New England Patriots, is coming off a 45-0 shutout win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in which 14 of those 45 points were scored off two special teams touchdowns – a punt return and a blocked field goal attempt.
While performances like that are not easy to replicate, it's logical to think scoring points in multiple phases will be at a premium against a team capable of such efforts.