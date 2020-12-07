Cam Akers and Troy Hill extend touchdown streaks in Rams' win over Cardinals

Rams running back Cam Akers and cornerback Troy Hill continue to have noses for the endzone.

Each player recorded a touchdown in Los Angeles' 38-28 win at Arizona on Sunday, the third-straight game with a score for Akers and second-straight for Hill.

Akers crossed the goal line on a 9-yard run early in the second quarter, giving him his second rushing touchdown of the season. For the Rams, it gave them points on their third offensive series after coming up empty on their first two.

"It was expected, you know?" Akers said in his postgame video conference. "It's just kind of what I do, kind of what the team expects me to do – score points."

From Rams quarterback Jared Goff's point of view, Akers' overall performance – 72 rushing yards on a season-high 21 carries in addition to the touchdown, plus a 22-yard reception – displayed increased comfort for the rookie in their offense.