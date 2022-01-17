Taylor Rapp, Buddy Howell among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football Wild Card round playoff game vs. Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ and running back ﻿Buddy Howell﻿ are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's Wild Card round playoff game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, locally on ABC7).

Rapp being inactive is expected, as he was ruled out on Friday. Howell's is also expected, as he was considered doubtful heading into tonight's game.

Meanwhile, wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ is active for the Rams after being listed as questionable – also expected based on Rams head coach Sean McVay's comments this week.

Defensive backs ﻿Eric Weddle﻿ and ﻿Blake Countess﻿ are also active for the Rams after being elevated from the practice squad earlier today.

For the Cardinals, starting running back James Conner and starting left guard Justin Pugh are both active after initially entering the game as questionable. Defensive lineman J.J. Watt is also active after being activated off of Injured Reserve earlier today.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Andy Isabella

QB Trace McSorley

RB Jonathan Ward

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Joshua Miles

DL Zach Kerr