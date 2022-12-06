CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to deliver Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game between Rams and Denver Broncos to fans of all ages on Christmas Day

Fans can get geared up for the game with Broncos and Rams apparel featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friend Patrick Star. Items are available now at

NFLShop.com, SpongeBobShop.com and apparel and accessory partner websites — Homage.com for T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies and RockEmSocks.com for socks.

Nickelodeon will continue to offer coverage throughout the NFL season with NFL Slimetime, the fun-filled weekly NFL series for kids and families premiering Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The Sports Emmy-nominated show features Nick-ified Slimelights; the "Best Play Ever," the weekly NVP (Nickelodeon's "Most Valuable Player") trophy winner, announced by Lincoln Loud; interviews with some of the NFL's biggest stars; celebrity guest game picks; youth football spotlights; and more.

TheNickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as Executive Producers of THE NFL ON CBS. CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins is Coordinating Producer of the game along with Producer, Ken Mack and Director, Andy Freedman. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; and Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative.