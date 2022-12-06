Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to deliver Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game between Rams and Denver Broncos to fans of all ages on Christmas Day

Dec 06, 2022 at 08:00 AM

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will deliver a holiday gift for NFL fans of all ages—a special slime-filled presentation of the National Football League's Christmas Day game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Following the success of the Sports Emmy Award-winning NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeonproduction, theNickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will air alongside CBS Sports' coverage of the game, which will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos Sunday, December 25 2022 1:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium presented by Nickelodeon. Linebacker Bobby Wagner & quarterback Russell Wilson

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay)are returning to call this year's collaboration, along with Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)as sideline reporter.SpongeBob SquarePants'Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will join the crew from Bikini Bottom to offer live commentary throughout the game.

The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will feature: a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nick's newest animated preschool series, Rubble & Crew(produced by Spin Master Entertainment), premiering Friday, Feb. 3; brand-new holiday-themed augmented reality; fan-favorite characters on the field; cannons shooting snow, presents and slime; a virtual Nick blimp flying throughout the stadium; and tons of special guests. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind family-friendly content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

In previous years, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon presented the family-friendly telecast during NFL Super Wild Card weekend, earning two Sports Emmy Awards for the broadcast in the categories of Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design.

In addition to the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports' telecast will also be available to stream live across digital devices via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, NFL digital properties, and on mobile with NFL+, while the slime-filled telecast tailored for family-viewing fun will air exclusively on Nickelodeon and via NFL+.

Fans can get geared up for the game with Broncos and Rams apparel featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friend Patrick Star. Items are available now at

NFLShop.com, SpongeBobShop.com and apparel and accessory partner websites — Homage.com for T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies and RockEmSocks.com for socks.

Nickelodeon will continue to offer coverage throughout the NFL season with NFL Slimetime, the fun-filled weekly NFL series for kids and families premiering Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The Sports Emmy-nominated show features Nick-ified Slimelights; the "Best Play Ever," the weekly NVP (Nickelodeon's "Most Valuable Player") trophy winner, announced by Lincoln Loud; interviews with some of the NFL's biggest stars; celebrity guest game picks; youth football spotlights; and more.

TheNickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as Executive Producers of THE NFL ON CBS. CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins is Coordinating Producer of the game along with Producer, Ken Mack and Director, Andy Freedman. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; and Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

