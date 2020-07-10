Friday, Jul 10, 2020 11:54 AM

CBS Sports names Rams' Sean McVay one of NFL's top 10 coaches

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Last month, CBS Sports ranked the top 10 coaches in the NFL. Coming in at No. 6: Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"McVay, hired at the age of 30, went 24-8 in his first two seasons with two playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl," author Sean Wagner-McGough wrote as part of his explanation. "His disappointing 2019 season still included nine wins, which means his record after three seasons is 33-15, which means his winning percentage is 68.8. Obviously, given his relative inexperience, there's a sample size problem that'll get sorted out in due time, but it's worth noting that he has a higher winning percentage than every single coach on this list. That's why he's ranked this high."

While those accolades make McVay great at his job, there are other attributes that make him successful as well. Just ask quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff was one of eight players sought out by NFL.com columnist Jim Trotter for a story on the three most important qualities of a successful head coach in the league, and among his responses, two things he said McVay does very well is communicating and connecting with players.

