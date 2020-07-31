Friday, Jul 31, 2020 01:09 PM

Chandler Brewer opts out of 2020 season, two rookies added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have placed offensive tackle Chandler Brewer on the Reserve/Opt-Out list under the "Higher Risk" opt-out category. Additionally, the club has also placed rookie defensive tackle Michael Hoecht and rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"With my history with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said. "I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."

"Chandler is a promising player in this league and we fully support his decision," Rams General Manager Les Snead said. "He has fought through adversity before and we look forward to him being back on the field with us next year."

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are required to immediately place players who fall into either of these categories on this new reserve list. Due to agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, teams are prohibited from commenting on a player's medical status other than referring to their roster status. This includes disclosing whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

