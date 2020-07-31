Chandler Brewer opts out of 2020 season, two rookies added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed offensive tackle Chandler Brewer on the Reserve/Opt-Out list under the "Higher Risk" opt-out category. Additionally, the club has also placed rookie defensive tackle Michael Hoecht and rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"With my history with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season," Brewer said. "I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond."

"Chandler is a promising player in this league and we fully support his decision," Rams General Manager Les Snead said. "He has fought through adversity before and we look forward to him being back on the field with us next year."