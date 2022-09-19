Cobie Durant capitalizes on opportunities vs. Falcons with first interception and first sack of NFL career

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cobie Durant made a memorable first impression in training camp and the preseason with both his fearless playmaking and his outgoing personality.

Both were on display again on Sunday.

Getting into the game after cornerback Troy Hill left the game with a groin injury, Durant stepped up with his first interception and his first sack of his NFL career in the Rams' 31-27 win over the Falcons at SoFi Stadium.

"It felt amazing, dream come true," Durant said with a big smile. "It's just something I've been wanting all my life. I just took advantage of my opps when my name got called. Just building that trust with the veterans to have me out there, just blessed on that opportunity."

The Falcons had reached the Rams 44 with under a minute remaining in the first half when quarterback Marcus Mariota fired a short pass to the right to running back Cordarelle Patterson. However, the pass was a tad too high for Patterson, who was forced to attempt a one-handed grab. Patterson instead wound up juggling the ball out of his reach and into the arms of the alert Durant.

Durant's sack, meanwhile, came on third down and forced the Falcons to punt.

"Tips and overthrows, you got to execute on them," Durant said. "It was easy just seeing that the ball was coming out his hands. I was like, 'Dang, here it go!' I caught my pick, and I'm like, 'Get it to the crib!' Then I see Marcus Mariota and I'm like, 'Man, I'm finna give him a move.' I broke the tackle, as I'm spinning around, I see a big offensive lineman, I'm like, 'Man, this finna end bad!' I just executed, and then I recorded my first sack as well. They trust me a bit to blitz off the edge, I just took advantage of the opportunity."

While Durant was unable to reach the endzone, his interception still led to points. The pick and the sack both had a tangible impact overall on the Rams defense.

"Man, it keeps the energy up," safety Nick Scott told theRams.com. "I mean, we're extremely proud of him because we know what he's capable of. We were a little excited seeing him come in the game, making his first couple of snaps. And he did his thing. He held his own. There's no drop off. So we're proud of him. We're excited for what he's gonna do the rest of the season and his entire career."

So, now that Durant has crossed off a pair of career firsts, what's next?