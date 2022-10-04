McVay: Coleman Shelton out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain; Jordan Fuller 2-4 weeks with strained hamstring, plus latest on Brian Allen and David Edwards

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that center Coleman Shelton sustained a high ankle sprain in Monday night's game against the 49ers and will be out 4-6 weeks.

McVay also said safety Jordan Fuller strained his hamstring against the 49ers and will miss 2-4 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Rams are taking things "a day at a time" with center Brian Allen (knee), who has missed the last three games.

"He's making good progress," McVay said, when asked how close Allen is to coming back. "Whether that's this week or the following week, we're kind of keeping all options open and available."

Left guard David Edwards remains in concussion protocol but is "making good progress," according to McVay.

"He is in the protocol, but hopefully, we're keeping our fingers crossed that he'll be able to get out of that and be available this week," McVay said.

McVay also said they "haven't had that dialogue yet" regarding opening the 21-day window for rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy to return from Injured Reserve. Hardy has been on IR since Sept. 1 after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the preseason that required a procedure to fix.