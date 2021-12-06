Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Coleman Shelton settles in quickly after being called into action on short notice

Dec 06, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – There's no telling when a reserve will be called into action, and it had been awhile for Rams second-string center Coleman Shelton, who said he hadn't seen this much playing time since facing the Steelers in Week 10 two years ago.

Fortunately, Shelton was prepared.

After starting center Brian Allen went down with a knee injury on the Rams' first offensive play of the game, Shelton stepped up capably in the Rams' 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

"Coleman Shelton stepped in and did an outstanding job," McVay said.

Allen's bounceback 2021 season had been a pivotal part of the success of the Rams offensive line as a whole this season, so replacing him – especially in a sudden-change situation, would not be easy. Allen also entered Week 13 with a 70 percent run block win rate, according to ESPN, which ranked 10th among all centers in the NFL.

However, Shelton was well-regarded as a run-blocker coming out of Washington, which likely helped the Rams offensive line not miss a beat as it helped pave the way for Sony Michel's 24 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. Michel became the Rams' first 100-yard rusher on the season.

"Just always got to be ready," Shelton said. "That's part of the role backup just got to be on your game for the whole weekend, everybody to go out there. And that was fun, it's fun to be able to get those reps. Go out there and play ball. You know, it's always a good feeling."

Shelton's performance Sunday also reflected his consistent practice habits his teammates regularly see.

"Coleman obviously is a guy that I don't think many of us have to say anything to," Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said. "Just because practicing with him and over the last couple of years we've been together, man, his even-keelness, just his ability to stay in the moment and play and communicate – anytime he's had to do that in practice coming or something, in for one of the starters, it just, it's amazing. He's really good at that. And that's probably one of his best traits is that the game's not that fast to him. He just plays. So it was really good to see him get that opportunity and take advantage of it."

For Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, there was just one minor adjustment when Shelton replaced Allen, otherwise the transition was seamless.

Well, one guy snaps it righty, the other guy snaps it lefty. That's different. No, I can't say enough about (OL) Coleman (Shelton). That was a heck of an effort. This game is funny. You feel like you're going into a game, you know the plan, here we go, here we go, then all of a sudden, drive one, he's down, drive two, (OL) David Edwards was down and able to come back in and play. But I thought Coleman did a great job. Great job commanding. And that just goes to his preparation as a player. 

When Shelton entered the game, he saw right guard Austin Corbett, who offered some reassuring advice.

"He's like, 'Just take a breath, man,'" Shelton said. "'We got one play at a time.'"

Shelton was already confident, though.

"I smiled at him like, I'll be alright," Shelton said.

Related Content

news

McVay: Brian Allen day-to-day with MCL sprain, not being immediately ruled out for Cardinals game

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the injury status of offensive lineman Brian Allen as the team transitions into Week 14 against the Cardinals.
news

Cooper Kupp llega a 100 recepciones y Sony Michel también brilla al romper los Rams la mala racha

Los Ángeles encuentra la chispa desde el primer kickoff y Matthew Stafford ejecuta con limpieza en camino a un 37-7 sobre Jacksonville.
news

Cooper Kupp's big day helps Rams defeat Jaguars, leads to new milestones

Cooper Kupp's historic season added new chapters with his performance in the Rams' 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Coleman Shelton, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 13 win over Jaguars

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame press conferences following the team's 37-7 win over the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7

Contributions from all three phases help the Rams snap their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rob Havenstein, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. active, David Long Jr. inactive for Rams-Jaguars

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Jaguars

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Los Rams abren diciembre en busca de un triunfo obligado contra los Jaguars de Trevor Lawrence

Un buen inicio de la ofensiva y detener la hemorragia de balones perdidos pueden ser clave para que Los Ángeles regrese a la senda ganadora.
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Jaguars in Week 13

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Week 13 Preview: Rams back at SoFi Stadium, ready for opportunity against Jaguars

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks at how the Rams intend to focus on playing complimentary football, how the current roster is set up for last season success, and how much Jalen Ramsey has meant to this team since his arrival from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on Jaguars prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as they wrap up their preparation for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
Advertising