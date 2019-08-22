Contributions of young linebackers will create tough decisions as 53-man roster deadline nears

"They've done great," LB Bryce Hager said. "Troy Reeder has come in, he's done a great job playing. Dakota Allen made some great plays last week, especially on that stunt they had, come downhill and made a great play. (For Natrez), being able to switch from inside to outside and pick it up so fast as soon as he gets in there (stood out to me), and he's also a great (special) teams guy too."

According to McVay, having a variety of contributors at the position over the last two weeks is a credit to Los Angeles' defensive coaching staff.

It will make cut down day all the more challenging, but as McVay said with the competition for a possible sixth cornerback spot on the roster – they're glad to be in a position where they have to make those tough choices.