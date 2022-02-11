Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth & Dick Vermeil's NFL Honors awards

Feb 11, 2022 at 02:01 PM
The Los Angeles Rams were well represented at the NFL Honors with numerous players and coaches nominated for awards from the NFL. Andrew Whitworth was selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year. Cooper Kupp took home Offensive Player of the Year and former head coach Dick Vermeil was named as a Hall of Fame inductee. See what their teammates and NFL legends had to say after the big night!

How connectedness, coach Kevin Carberry's approach shaped Rams offensive line leading into Super Bowl LVI

The success of the Rams' offensive line this season is a credit not only to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's approach but also a connected group of players. 
Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
Rams vs. Bengals Preview: All in and all on the line for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

As the Rams get set to take the field against the Bengals, J.B. Long details how the makeup of this Rams team, from practice squad contributors to future Hall-of-Famers, has grown together to give the city Los Angeles a chance to welcome home its first-ever Super Bowl title.
Rams defensive line getting a big boost from A'Shawn Robinson in run to Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's play, especially defending the run, has had a big impact. 
From the Podium: Best of Thursday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive assistants, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Austin Corbett, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, punter Johnny Hekker, wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Ernest Jones, wide receiver Brandon Powell and safety Nick Scott's Thursday Super Bowl LVI press conferences.
Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the 2021 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
Opposing View: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on planning for Von Miller, Rams' pass rush

In Opposing View presented by Audi, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about what he's seen from outside linebacker Von Miller and the rest of the Rams' pass rush this season. 
Cooper Kupp es el Jugador Ofensivo del Año y Andrew Whitworth recibe el Trofeo Walter Payton

Durante la ceremonia de los NFL Honors en SoFi Stadium, el coach Dick Vermeil es elegido al Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Americano en una noche muy especial para la franquicia de los Rams.
From the Podium: Best of Wednesday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive assistant coaches, quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive lineman Brian Allen, tight end Kendall Blanton, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, kicker Matt Gay, offensive lineman David Edwards, outside linebacker Von Miller, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and running back Sony Michel's Wednesday Super Bowl LVI press conferences. 
Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead's Super Bowl LVI week press conference

Here's what stood out from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference on how the team's roster was built. 
How the NFL is getting SoFi Stadium Super Bowl-ready

Here's what's gone into turning the Rams House into Super Bowl LVI's house. 
