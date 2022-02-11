Dick Vermeil elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame 

Another one of the key components to "The Greatest Show on Turf" is now a Hall-of-Famer.

Former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil has been elected to to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced during Thursday's NFL Honors ceremony at SoFi Stadium.

Vermeil's "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams captured Super Bowl XXXIV with a 23-16 win over the Titans, the culmination of a season in which they also went 13-3 and won the NFC West after finishing last in the division the previous year.

He also won Super Bowl XV with the Philadelphia Eagles, and won 120 regular season games overall between his time in Philadelphia, St. Louis and Kansas City, winning 10 or more games in a season six times.

Joining Vermeil in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class were tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour, and defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young.