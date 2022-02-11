Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – At the rate he was producing, it seemed inevitable.

Now, it's official.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year, it was announced during Thursday night's NFL Honors ceremony at SoFi Stadium.

Kupp ended the first season of the 17-game era with a league-leading 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns while starting in every game, becoming the fourth receiving "triple crown" winner of the NFL's modern era alongside Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005).

All told, that production set new franchise single-season receptions and receiving yards records, breaking the ones both held by Isaac Bruce since 1995. Kupp was also just five receptions shy of breaking Michael Thomas' corresponding NFL single-season record, 18 receiving yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's corresponding NFL single-season record, and one touchdown shy of tying Elroy Hirsch's corresponding franchise single-season record.

Kupp is the fourth Rams player to win the award since its inception in 1972, joining running back Eric Dickerson (1986), running back Marshall Faulk (1999, 2000, 2001), and running back Todd Gurley (2017). He is also the third wide receiver ever to win the award in its history, joining Jerry Rice (1987, 1993) and Michael Thomas (2019).