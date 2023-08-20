McVay: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick expected to return to practice this week, plus latest on Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As the Rams get ready to conduct joint practices with the Broncos in Denver, they'll be doing so with two key contributors expected to return.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Derion Kendrick﻿, who have missed extended time during training camp with hamstring injuries, will practice against the Broncos.

"He'll be back, and then DK will also be back as well," McVay said during a video conference with reporters.

Meanwhile, McVay is uncertain whether offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ – who has only been able to participate in individual drills in practice because of an undisclosed injury – will return to practice this week. McVay said the undisclosed injury is not related to last season's Achilles injury.

"I'm hopeful," McVay said. "It's day-to-day. I have much better clarity on Cooper and Derion Kendrick that they're going to go. With Joe, it's kind of a fingers-crossed, and then if not, then next week is when we anticipate the thumbs-up. But I would love for him to be able to go if possible."