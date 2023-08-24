Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp: 'I feel like am' on track for Week 1 at Seahawks

Aug 24, 2023 at 01:18 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – As Cooper Kupp worked his way back from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since Aug. 2, the Rams wide receiver said the goal was to be ready Week 1.

Not simply to return to practice that first week of the regular season, Kupp made it clear, but to be able to play, because of how he personally defines what "ready" looks like to him.

"I ended up feeling it really pretty early on, a little tug there (on) the fifth or sixth day (of training camp)," Kupp said after Thursday's joint practice with the Broncos. "And then it was really like, the ultimate goal is to be ready to go Week 1. That doesn't mean coming back Week 1, it means being ready to play, being able to get the reps in with these guys and build that chemistry with that (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford), and really just being out there seeing things again, getting all that sequencing, that patterning, all that stuff down. There's just a fine line of those two things, but man, it feels good to be back out there again competing with them."

To that end, Kupp – who returned to practice earlier this week and participated in both joint practices with the Broncos – said he feels like he's on track for the Rams' Week 1 regular season game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

"I feel like I am," Kupp said. "I definitely felt, the first two days coming back here earlier this week, like you're rushing things. You feel like your hands and feet aren't working together, things are moving fast. Seeing the patterns of the defense, you feel like you're behind the snap mentally, which is never a place you want to be. You want to be ahead of that thing so you can play fast."

In order to be able to do that, it was important to Kupp to get live reps before Week 1.

Kupp said coming back this week showed him the importance of repetition and going through and feeling those live reps, because from Day 1 to Day 4 of his return, the game slows down progressively.

"So that's why I'm saying going out there Week 1 would be tough, not having the opportunity to see those reps, have those reps and have that kind of stuff in your back pocket in being able to see those patterns," Kupp said. "Feel good about the path we're on now."

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Kupp has looked "really good" this week. While the team wanted to be limited with the work Kupp did on Thursday, Monday through Thursday overall represented a ramp-up of Kupp's workload, which was what they wanted to be able to do.

"If there's anybody that's going to do everything in his power to take care of himself, to take care of his body, to be ready mentally and physically to peak on the 10th of September, it's going to be Cooper," McVay said. "I know that he's been working through some different things throughout the course of this camp, but he's a mentally tough guy and he's going to be a hugely important part of our team this year. Looking forward to getting him back out here on a consistent basis."

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Broncos: Matthew Stafford, Van Jefferson and Kyren Williams shine, while Byron Young shows his speed

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second and final joint practice with the Broncos this week. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Broncos: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick in action, Logan Bruss back practicing, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' first joint practice with the Broncos in Denver. 
news

"Se sintió bien liberar un poco mi frustración": Actuación contra los Raiders alentadora para el TE Davis Allen después de lidiar con una lesión en el músculo de la corva

Después de perder tiempo debido a una lesión en el tendón de la corva, TE novato de los Rams, Davis Allen, estaba feliz de aprovechar al máximo su debut de pretemporada el sábado por la noche contra los Raiders. 
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: 2nd Year Players

In this installment of Breakout Candidates, Voice of the Los Angeles Rams J.B. Long dives into the Draft Class of 2022 and takes a look at which players could make the biggest leap from Year One to Year Two.
news

First Look: Rams close out 2023 preseason taking on Broncos in Denver

Previewing Saturday's Preseason Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

OC Mike LaFleur: Second preseason game provides 'more learning opportunities' for young roster

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reviews what he took away from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders as preparation for the Broncos gets underway. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick expected to return to practice this week, plus latest on Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Derion Kendrick, and offensive linemen Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom as they prepare for joint practices against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

'It felt good to let my frustration go a little bit': Performance against Raiders encouraging for TE Davis Allen after dealing with hamstring injury

After missing time due to a hamstring injury, Rams rookie tight end Davis Allen was happy to make the most of his preseason debut Saturday night against the Raiders. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' 34-17 Preseason Week 2 loss to Raiders: Jake Hummel pick-six, Stetson Bennett starts, and more

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Raiders, Preseason Week 2

Here are five players fans should be keeping an eye on when the Rams host the Raiders on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald make most of joint practices with Raiders

As established Rams starters who will not be playing in the preseason, joint practices present the closest thing to game-like reps that quarterback Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald get in the preseason.
Advertising