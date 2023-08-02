Cooper Kupp leaves Rams' Aug. 1 training camp practice with hamstring injury

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Tuesday's training camp practice with a hamstring injury, per a team spokesperson. The team is not able to share a timetable for return at the moment.

Head coach Sean McVay after Tuesday's practice said Kupp "looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route, and then I just know they told me he was out for practice."

Kupp did not return after walking off the field with members of the Rams training staff. At the time McVay spoke to reporters, he had not had the chance to talk to the team's medical staff about Kupp's status.

"I hope he's okay, but I mean, we got to be able to go practice," McVay said. "Guys have to be able to step up and obviously we're much better when he's here and you hope he's going to be okay, but if he's not, I mean, we'll see what happens, but the practice had to go on and that's what happened today."