Cooper Kupp leaves Rams' Aug. 1 training camp practice with hamstring injury

Aug 01, 2023 at 10:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Tuesday's training camp practice with a hamstring injury, per a team spokesperson. The team is not able to share a timetable for return at the moment.

Head coach Sean McVay after Tuesday's practice said Kupp "looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route, and then I just know they told me he was out for practice."

Kupp did not return after walking off the field with members of the Rams training staff. At the time McVay spoke to reporters, he had not had the chance to talk to the team's medical staff about Kupp's status.

"I hope he's okay, but I mean, we got to be able to go practice," McVay said. "Guys have to be able to step up and obviously we're much better when he's here and you hope he's going to be okay, but if he's not, I mean, we'll see what happens, but the practice had to go on and that's what happened today."

Although Kupp missed OTAs in the spring as he worked his way back from the tight rope procedure that repaired the high ankle sprain that caused him to miss the final eight games of the season – and also as he and his wife, Anna, awaited the birth of their third child – he had been full participant in training camp.

