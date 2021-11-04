Cooper Kupp named October's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Another strong stretch of performances, another monthly honor for Cooper Kupp﻿.

The Rams wide receiver was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Kupp collected 38 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns last month, bringing him to 63 receptions for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. In the process, he became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900 or more receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns through the first eight games.

His 924 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns both lead the NFL, while his 63 receptions are second-most in the league behind the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (64). Kupp's 10 receiving touchdowns match his single-season career high set in 2019; he is also 238 yards away from setting a new single-season career high in receiving yards (currently 1,161, also set in 2019).

This is the second time Kupp has received player of the month recognition in his five-year NFL career; both have come this season, as he was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. He is the only Rams wide receiver to earn the honor twice.