Cooper Kupp named October's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Nov 04, 2021 at 05:29 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Another strong stretch of performances, another monthly honor for Cooper Kupp﻿.

The Rams wide receiver was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Kupp collected 38 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns last month, bringing him to 63 receptions for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. In the process, he became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900 or more receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns through the first eight games.

His 924 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns both lead the NFL, while his 63 receptions are second-most in the league behind the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (64). Kupp's 10 receiving touchdowns match his single-season career high set in 2019; he is also 238 yards away from setting a new single-season career high in receiving yards (currently 1,161, also set in 2019).

This is the second time Kupp has received player of the month recognition in his five-year NFL career; both have come this season, as he was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. He is the only Rams wide receiver to earn the honor twice.

Torry Holt (October, 2003), Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (October, 1995) and Henry Ellard (December, 1988) are the only other Rams wide receivers to earn the honor.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as the Rams gear up for Sunday Night Football against the Titans in Week 9.
news

Von Miller: "They've been playing great defense all year, and I just want to add to that"

New Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is excited to help Los Angeles' defense continue to play at a high level and recreate a legendary era of franchise history. 
news

Rams ILB Ernest Jones talks first career interception, acquisition of Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams ILB Ernest Jones to talk about his first career interception in his first NFL start, how excited he is to play with Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 74.
news

Acquiring Von Miller accomplishes team-building goal for Rams while addressing key position on defense

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay break down the trade for outside linebacker Von Miller and what it means for the defense and team as a whole. 
news

First Look: Rams return home for Sunday Night Football showdown with Titans

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams waive WR DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. 
news

McVay: Tutu Atwell to have season-ending shoulder surgery; updates on Travin Howard, Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darious Williams

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Travin Howard, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darious Williams as the Rams transition to Week 9 against the Titans.
news

Five things to know about new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller. Here are five things you should know about him. 
news

Rams agree to terms on trade with Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade that will send a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for outside linebacker Von Miller. 
news

Cooper Kupp, Darrell Henderson y Ernest Jones brillan en fiesta de Halloween de los Rams en Houston

Los Ángeles, que tuvo ventaja de 38-0 antes de una reacción tardía de los Texans, es uno de solo tres equipos de la NFL con siete victorias.
