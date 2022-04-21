Cooper Kupp: Not his approach to become highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, wants deal "fair" to him and Rams

Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021, becoming the league's fourth receiving triple-crown winner since the merger in 1970. He later earned Super Bowl MVP for his performance in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 and also broke former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin's NFL record with 13 games between the regular season and playoffs with 100 or more receiving yards.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has also publicly said Kupp has earned the right to be rewarded with a new deal. Yet for all that success he achieved, Kupp said it's not his approach to becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Kupp instead wants a deal that would be fair for both sides rather than one that tops already lucrative contracts received by his peers.

"I'm not trying to beat anybody," Kupp said. "I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It's more of just being in a place that is just right for both sides."

McVay said Tuesday the Rams continue to have "good dialogue" with both Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald as they work toward new deals for both players.

While those negotiations continue, Kupp will be at the facility for the offseason workout program – and enjoying some unexpected benefits of attending. He also understands different players will take different approaches when it comes to those processes.