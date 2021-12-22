Cooper Kupp sets franchise single-season record for receptions

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dec 21, 2021
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – At the rate Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been producing this season, it was not a matter of if, but when, this record would be set.

Kupp's 6-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Seahawks gave him his 120th catch overall this season, setting a new franchise single-season record. The mark was previously held by Isaac Bruce, who finished with 119 in 1995.

Additionally, the catch before that – a 32-yard gain – gave him 90 yards, setting a new NFL record with his 10th-straight game of at least 90 receiving yards.

Kupp has seven receptions for 96 yards in addition to that score with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday's game.

Advertising