Cooper Kupp surpasses 5,000 career receiving yards

Dec 13, 2021 at 07:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp can check another milestone off the list.

Kupp's 44-yard catch with 11:38 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Cardinals moved him past 5,000 for his career. At 67 games, he's the third-fastest to reach that mark in franchise history behind Torry Holt (63) and Isaac Bruce (66).

Overall, Kupp is the eighth Rams receiver to accomplish the feat, which also moved him into eighth on the franchise career receiving yards list.

It joins the following accomplishments achieved by Kupp so far this season:

  • Career-high for single season receiving yards and single-season receiving touchdowns.
  • Becoming the 15th player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in the first nine games of a season and the franchise leader in receptions during that span
  • Becoming the first Rams wide receiver to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Month twice and the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900 or more receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns through the first eight games.

