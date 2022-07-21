Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp wins ESPYs for Best Championship Performance, Best NFL Player

Jul 20, 2022 at 08:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Add two more awards to the trophy case for Cooper Kupp.

The Rams wide receiver on Wednesday night received the ESPY for Best Championship Performance, and also took home the ESPY for Best NFL Player.

"Team award, so thankful for these guys, we're working to bring another one back next year," Kupp said in a video message posted to the ESPYS' official Twitter account after receiving Best Championship Performance. "Let's go."

The other nominees for Best Championship Performance were Julianna Peña, UFC 269, Max Verstappen, F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche - Stanley Cup Finals. The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (2021 rushing leader), the Packers' Aaron Rodgers (2021 MVP) and the Steelers' T.J. Watt (2021 sacks leader) were also nominated for Best NFL Player.

Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP for Super Bowl LVI after posting eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns – including the go-ahead, game-winning score – in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

That performance culminated a historic 2021 season for him that included finishing as the league's fourth triple-crown winner since 1970 with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns – all NFL-bests – in the first season of the 17-game era. A first-time First-Team All-Pro selection last year, Kupp was also one of five unanimous selections and later won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

On June 8, Kupp signed a three-year contract extension with the Rams to keep him in the horns through the 2026 season.

