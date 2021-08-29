From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Bryce Perkins, Corey Bojorquez and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. react to preseason finale against Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman ﻿Michael Hoecht﻿, quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, punter ﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ each met with local media following Saturday night's 17-12 preseason loss to the Broncos in Denver, Colorado, with the players discussing their performances and all looking ahead to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I thought a lot of guys did an excellent job of making a lot of our decisions over the next 48 and 72 hours very difficult." – McVay