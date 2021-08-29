Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Bryce Perkins, Corey Bojorquez and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. react to preseason finale against Broncos

Aug 28, 2021 at 11:35 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman ﻿Michael Hoecht﻿, quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, punter ﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ each met with local media following Saturday night's 17-12 preseason loss to the Broncos in Denver, Colorado, with the players discussing their performances and all looking ahead to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. 

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I thought a lot of guys did an excellent job of making a lot of our decisions over the next 48 and 72 hours very difficult." – McVay

  • With the preseason complete, the Rams now turn their attention to Tuesday's 1 p.m. pacific time deadline of trimming their roster from 80 players to 53.
  • According to McVay, that process will begin Sunday afternoon, with Tuesday "representing the finality of getting to our 53." From there, they'll communicate to the players who they hope bring back onto their 16-man practice squad, with those players practicing with the team on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

"Tonight was a good night. Football is one of those games about cashing in on your opportunities, and I think I did a good job." – Hoecht

  • Hoecht indeed maximized his reps against the Broncos, turning in four total tackles (one for loss), one QB hit, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
  • "Probably the first phone call is going to my parents, that's for sure," Hoecht said. "And then probably my agent."

"Whatever happens, you know, in these next few days, I know that I'm a better player, because these guys give me a shot." – Perkins

  • No matter what happens between now and Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, Perkins expressed gratitude for the opportunity the Rams gave him over the last year-plus, as well as how hard he was coached by the Rams' staff.
  • "My personal development, from where I first came here to now, doesn't happen with other coaches," he said, also noting "in practice, you would think I was a starter with the way the coaches coached me."

"Out of all of them, I was really happy with the banana punt." – Bojorquez

  • Across the five punts he had against the Broncos, Bojorquez was most pleased with the banana punt – a side-spin punt that makes it difficult for the punt returner to catch.
  • Bojorquez had never tried that punt in a game before, and thanked fellow Rams punter Johnny Hekker – who taught him how to do it – for giving him the confidence to execute it.

"There's a sense of terror at first, because you look across the line and you're like, 'That's a living legend. That's a guy that's been successful, to say the least, over a long period of time." – Anchrum

  • Anchrum had the chance to line up against eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time AP First Team All-Pro Von Miller Saturday night thanks to the Broncos choosing to play some of the defensive starters.
  • "Once you kind of get out of the starstruck-ness, you kind of lock into doing what got you here and do it well," Anchrum said. "I didn't come out unscathed, but I think I did pretty solid."

Related Content

news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Broncos

Rams punter Corey Bojorquez, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been voted by his peers as one of the Top 10 players in the league the fourth-straight year. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Broncos

Ahead of Saturday's preseason finale in Denver between the Rams and the Broncos, theRams.com breaks down five players fans should keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

Bryce Perkins shares his football idol & why he wears a white glove on gamedays in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 66

Los Angeles Rams QB Bryce Perkins sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk his preseason performance, why he wears a white glove & reveals his football idol.
news

Sony Michel: "I'm going to just try to be the best version of me, the best player I can be, whatever they ask"

New Rams running back Sony Michel is ready to fill whatever role is asked of him as he gets acclimated to his new team. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey react to Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage; Sony Michel talks joining Rams

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage, and what new running back Sony Michel had to say on getting traded to the Rams. 
news

McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to undergo minor procedure on knee, will miss "the next few weeks" 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will undergo a minor procedure on his knee and be out "the next few weeks." 
news

Five things to know about new Rams RB Sony Michel

Here are five things Rams fans should know about running back Sony Michel. 
news

Les Snead: Sony Michel brings "a flavor, a genre" that complements Rams backfield

Rams general manager Les Snead details what made Sony Michel an appealing addition to the their offense and how he fits in with their current group of running backs. 
news

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel in a trade with the New England Patriots.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell talk final week of preseason

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell had to say about the first two days of practice what the rest of the final week of the preseason 
Advertising