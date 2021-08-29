From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Bryce Perkins, Corey Bojorquez and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. react to preseason finale against Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, quarterback Bryce Perkins, punter Corey Bojorquez and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. each met with local media following Saturday night's 17-12 preseason loss to the Broncos in Denver, Colorado, with the players discussing their performances and all looking ahead to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I thought a lot of guys did an excellent job of making a lot of our decisions over the next 48 and 72 hours very difficult." – McVay
- With the preseason complete, the Rams now turn their attention to Tuesday's 1 p.m. pacific time deadline of trimming their roster from 80 players to 53.
- According to McVay, that process will begin Sunday afternoon, with Tuesday "representing the finality of getting to our 53." From there, they'll communicate to the players who they hope bring back onto their 16-man practice squad, with those players practicing with the team on Wednesday after clearing waivers.
"Tonight was a good night. Football is one of those games about cashing in on your opportunities, and I think I did a good job." – Hoecht
- Hoecht indeed maximized his reps against the Broncos, turning in four total tackles (one for loss), one QB hit, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
- "Probably the first phone call is going to my parents, that's for sure," Hoecht said. "And then probably my agent."
"Whatever happens, you know, in these next few days, I know that I'm a better player, because these guys give me a shot." – Perkins
- No matter what happens between now and Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, Perkins expressed gratitude for the opportunity the Rams gave him over the last year-plus, as well as how hard he was coached by the Rams' staff.
- "My personal development, from where I first came here to now, doesn't happen with other coaches," he said, also noting "in practice, you would think I was a starter with the way the coaches coached me."
"Out of all of them, I was really happy with the banana punt." – Bojorquez
- Across the five punts he had against the Broncos, Bojorquez was most pleased with the banana punt – a side-spin punt that makes it difficult for the punt returner to catch.
- Bojorquez had never tried that punt in a game before, and thanked fellow Rams punter Johnny Hekker – who taught him how to do it – for giving him the confidence to execute it.
"There's a sense of terror at first, because you look across the line and you're like, 'That's a living legend. That's a guy that's been successful, to say the least, over a long period of time." – Anchrum
- Anchrum had the chance to line up against eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time AP First Team All-Pro Von Miller Saturday night thanks to the Broncos choosing to play some of the defensive starters.
- "Once you kind of get out of the starstruck-ness, you kind of lock into doing what got you here and do it well," Anchrum said. "I didn't come out unscathed, but I think I did pretty solid."