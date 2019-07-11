Countdown to Camp: Rams returning group of tight ends 

TIGHT ENDS

Newcomers: Keenan Brown, Romeo Brooker, Kendall Blanton

The Rams' group of tight ends isn't necessarily well-known, but it certainly contains candidates to have a breakout season.

In the first two years of head coach Sean McVay's tenure with L.A., tight ends have averaged 53.5 receptions for 613.5 yards with four touchdowns per season. That's not just one player — that's all tight ends. So if there's room for improvement for a team that's finished No. 1 and No. 2 in scoring in the last two years, this is one position where it could come from.

Tyler Higbee is entering his fourth season, and presumably his third as a full-time starter. His number over the last two years have been remarkably similar — 25 receptions for 295 yards with one touchdown in 2017, followed by 24 receptions for 292 yards with two touchdowns in 2018. Higbee also had a notable touchdown reception late in the NFC Championship game in New Orleans. He's strong as an in-line blocker, but can also make the tough catch on the sideline. He played 71.6 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps last year, in on most of the first- and second-down situations.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles' first pick in the 2017 draft, split time with Higbee last year — mainly entering the game in known-passing situations. He caught 33 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He also took a couple carries for 16 yards, displaying his versatility. Everett had a strong offseason program, making a number of impressive catches day after day during OTAs. If tight end production is going to improve this season, it appears as if Everett will be a significant reason why.

Los Angeles' hasn't used much 12 personnel since McVay's arrival — featuring one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers — but that could change if Everett continues to emerge.

Elsewhere at the tight end position, Johnny Mundt returns for what will be his third season with the Rams. After spending 2017 on the practice squad as an undrafted free agent, Mundt was on the active roster for the entirety of the 2018 season. He mainly played special teams, though, taking just 40 offensive snaps throughout the course of the year.

For depth heading into camp, Los Angeles also added three undrafted free agents to the roster this offseason in Keenan Brown, Romeo Brooker, and Kendall Blanton.

