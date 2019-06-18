Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: How Kupp's route running makes a difference 

Jun 18, 2019 at 10:15 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, June 18 about your Los Angeles Rams.

KUPP ROUTES

Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit has broken down plenty of film from the Rams, especially since Sean McVay took over as head coach. And each time he does, he points out a detail in what makes Los Angeles' scheme so effective.

In a recent video posted to Twitter, Benoit did that on wide receiver Cooper Kupp's route running. The play is a simple screen to the left against the Seahawks. But it illustrates what Kupp does in the offense that makes a difference compared to what others might do.

Check out the video in the tweet below.

NO. 2 OFFENSE OF ALL TIME?

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked the Top 10 offenses of all time and the 1999 Rams came in at No. 2 on the list. As you know, the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV that year, with the offense dubbed The Greatest Show on Turf.

From Davenport: The Rams were stacked with skill-position talent. Tailback Marshall Faulk joined the 1,000/1,000 club, gaining 1,381 yards on the ground (at 5.5 yards per carry) and catching 87 passes for 1,048 yards.

Faulk wasn't the team's only 1,000-yard receiver. Isaac Bruce hauled in 77 passes for 1,165 yards and 11 scores, averaging over 15 yards per catch. Wideout Torry Holt also averaged over 15 yards per reception on his 52 grabs. Holt and No. 3 wide receiver Az-Zahir Hakim combined for 14 touchdowns.

… The 1999 Rams were constant barrage of controlled aggression. And while they Rams didn't put up the raw stats of some of the other teams featured here, they finished the job and won the Lombardi Trophy.

In fact, they are the only all-time top-10 offense that did.

PHOTOS: Dickerson + Gurley host rookie BBQ

Check out photos of the rookies at a BBQ hosted by Eric Dickerson and Todd Gurley.

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 45

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social with Rams rookies at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social with Rams rookies at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 45

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 45

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 45

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Romello Brooker of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 45

Tight end (84) Romello Brooker of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running backs (30) Todd Gurley and (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 45

Running backs (30) Todd Gurley and (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 45

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen, (15) Alex Bachman, and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 45

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen, (15) Alex Bachman, and XX of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 45

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier and (30) Todd Gurley at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier and (30) Todd Gurley at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 45

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 45

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (48) Keenan Brown of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 45

Tight end (48) Keenan Brown of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams listens to HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 45

Running back (37) Matt Colburn of the Los Angeles Rams poses with HOF running back Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams poses with teammate (30) todd Gurley and Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams poses with teammate (30) todd Gurley and Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) Todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Boogie Roberts of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Boogie Roberts of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to teammate (27) Darrell Henderson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (93) Marquise Copeland of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 45

Defensive tackle (93) Marquise Copeland of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 45

Defensive tackle (65) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Rosie Grier at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (55) Ketner Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 45

Linebacker (55) Ketner Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (30) todd Gurley and Eric Dickerson at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 45

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams attends a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 45

Rookies of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
40 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 45

HOF running back Eric Dickerson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running backs (27) Darrell Henderson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 45

Running backs (27) Darrell Henderson and (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams attend a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
44 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams greets rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 45

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and HOF running back Eric Dickerson speak to the rookies at a BBQ/Social at Eric Dickerson's home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Calabasas, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

But wait, there's more! The 2018 Rams also got an "honorable mention" shoutout in the preamble to Davenport's full list.

Although Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overshadowed last year's Rams, they were still formidable in their own right. Overflowing with offensive talent and run by head coach Sean McVay, one of the league's brightest offensive minds, the Rams were a top-five offense in every major statistical category and scored 32.9 points per game, good for 12th-best all-time.

Two appearances on the same list? Not bad.

For Davenport's complete rankings, click here.

