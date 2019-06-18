Daily Dose: How Kupp's route running makes a difference 

NO. 2 OFFENSE OF ALL TIME?

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked the Top 10 offenses of all time and the 1999 Rams came in at No. 2 on the list. As you know, the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV that year, with the offense dubbed The Greatest Show on Turf.

From Davenport: The Rams were stacked with skill-position talent. Tailback Marshall Faulk joined the 1,000/1,000 club, gaining 1,381 yards on the ground (at 5.5 yards per carry) and catching 87 passes for 1,048 yards.

Faulk wasn't the team's only 1,000-yard receiver. Isaac Bruce hauled in 77 passes for 1,165 yards and 11 scores, averaging over 15 yards per catch. Wideout Torry Holt also averaged over 15 yards per reception on his 52 grabs. Holt and No. 3 wide receiver Az-Zahir Hakim combined for 14 touchdowns.

… The 1999 Rams were constant barrage of controlled aggression. And while they Rams didn't put up the raw stats of some of the other teams featured here, they finished the job and won the Lombardi Trophy.