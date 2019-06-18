Daily Dose: How Kupp's route running makes a difference 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, June 18 about your Los Angeles Rams.
KUPP ROUTES
Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit has broken down plenty of film from the Rams, especially since Sean McVay took over as head coach. And each time he does, he points out a detail in what makes Los Angeles' scheme so effective.
In a recent video posted to Twitter, Benoit did that on wide receiver Cooper Kupp's route running. The play is a simple screen to the left against the Seahawks. But it illustrates what Kupp does in the offense that makes a difference compared to what others might do.
Check out the video in the tweet below.
NO. 2 OFFENSE OF ALL TIME?
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked the Top 10 offenses of all time and the 1999 Rams came in at No. 2 on the list. As you know, the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV that year, with the offense dubbed The Greatest Show on Turf.
From Davenport: The Rams were stacked with skill-position talent. Tailback Marshall Faulk joined the 1,000/1,000 club, gaining 1,381 yards on the ground (at 5.5 yards per carry) and catching 87 passes for 1,048 yards.
Faulk wasn't the team's only 1,000-yard receiver. Isaac Bruce hauled in 77 passes for 1,165 yards and 11 scores, averaging over 15 yards per catch. Wideout Torry Holt also averaged over 15 yards per reception on his 52 grabs. Holt and No. 3 wide receiver Az-Zahir Hakim combined for 14 touchdowns.
… The 1999 Rams were constant barrage of controlled aggression. And while they Rams didn't put up the raw stats of some of the other teams featured here, they finished the job and won the Lombardi Trophy.
In fact, they are the only all-time top-10 offense that did.
But wait, there's more! The 2018 Rams also got an "honorable mention" shoutout in the preamble to Davenport's full list.
Although Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overshadowed last year's Rams, they were still formidable in their own right. Overflowing with offensive talent and run by head coach Sean McVay, one of the league's brightest offensive minds, the Rams were a top-five offense in every major statistical category and scored 32.9 points per game, good for 12th-best all-time.
Two appearances on the same list? Not bad.