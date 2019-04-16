Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Progress at the Rams' new home in Inglewood, L.A.'s Super Bowl recipe

Apr 16, 2019 at 10:15 AM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, April 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.

A.D. COMPARISON

University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is drawing comparisons to the Rams' back-to-back AP Defensive Player of the Year defensive tackle Aaron Donald ahead of this month's NFL Draft. Oliver, a projected high-first round pick, is attempting to shoot down any comparisons between the two, but according to ESPN's Dotun Akintoye, the pass rushers' impressive numbers do not lie.

"...Oliver shares a similar size and measurables (Oliver comes out slightly ahead testing-wise, though Donald was a much more technically advanced pass-rusher in college), as well as the rare ability to dominate a game from the interior of the line of scrimmage. Over Donald's four years at Pitt, he amassed an NCAA record of 66 tackles for loss, 28 of which came in his senior year; in roughly 2½ seasons at Houston, Oliver tallied 54."

For more on Oliver, click here.

PHOTOS: Phase 1, Day 1

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams players back in action for the offseason program.

FINAL PIECE IN PLACE

A ceremony was held on Monday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the outer shell of the canopy that will cover the Inglewood Stadium, plaza, and entertainment venue at the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

The stadium, which will measure the largest in the NFL, seating 70,240 and be expandable up to 100,000, is now two-thirds complete.

"This project is really going to become the epicenter of Los Angeles, certainly from an entertainment perspective," Rams chief of football operations Kevin Demoff said. "It's one of the largest construction projects in the city. When the NFL envisioned coming back to Los Angeles, this is exactly what they had in mind."

For more on the progress made at LASED, click here.

SUPER BOWL RECIPE

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks says the Rams are one of five teams that are Super Bowl-ready in 2019 based on roster composition. According to Brooks, elite teams feature eight to 10 players who can contribute on both sides of the ball — and that's just what the Rams have heading into year three under head coach Sean McVay.

Here's Brooks' breakdown of the defending NFC Champs:

Franchise quarterback: Jared Goff

Offensive playmakers: Todd Gurley, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks

Offensive linemen: Andrew Whitworth, Austin Blythe, Rob Havenstein

Pass rushers: Aaron Donald, Clay Matthews/Dante Fowler Jr

Defensive playmakers: Eric Weddle, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters

"L.A.'s rise to the top of the NFC has been fueled by Sean McVay's play-calling brilliance and Les Snead's savvy talent acquisition. The Rams have been major players in the free-agent and trade markets, and the bold moves have helped the team become a dominant unit in the NFC."

For more teams that fit the Super Bowl bill, click here.

