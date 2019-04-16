Daily Dose: Progress at the Rams' new home in Inglewood, L.A.'s Super Bowl recipe

University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is drawing comparisons to the Rams' back-to-back AP Defensive Player of the Year defensive tackle Aaron Donald ahead of this month's NFL Draft. Oliver, a projected high-first round pick, is attempting to shoot down any comparisons between the two, but according to ESPN's Dotun Akintoye, the pass rushers' impressive numbers do not lie.

"...Oliver shares a similar size and measurables (Oliver comes out slightly ahead testing-wise, though Donald was a much more technically advanced pass-rusher in college), as well as the rare ability to dominate a game from the interior of the line of scrimmage. Over Donald's four years at Pitt, he amassed an NCAA record of 66 tackles for loss, 28 of which came in his senior year; in roughly 2½ seasons at Houston, Oliver tallied 54."