Daily Dose: What's the ceiling for Kupp, Cooks, and Woods?

GREATEST TRIO EVER?
On Tuesday, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager backed up his post-Week 4 take from 2018, saying the Rams receiving trio of wideouts Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, and Cooper Kupp could become one of the best to ever share the field at WR.
Woods and Cooks each eclipsed 1,200 yards receiving in 2018. Kupp, who was on pace to join his position mates as a 1,000-yard receiver when he went down Week 10, finished year two with 566 yards receiving and is expected to return ahead of Week 1 in Carolina.
LAST CHANCE U ALUMNI
Fellow former 'Last Chance U' star defensive lineman Ronald Ollie will join Rams seventh-round pick LB Dakota Allen in the 2019 NFL rookie class.
Ollie was picked up by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent this week after recording 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks over two seasons at Nicholls State University.
GOFF's YPA
Quarterback Jared Goff finished his third professional season among the league's best in yards per attempt, picking up 8.4 yards per pass.