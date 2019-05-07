Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: What's the ceiling for Kupp, Cooks, and Woods?

May 07, 2019 at 10:00 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, May 7 about your Los Angeles Rams.

190507_DD_Web

GREATEST TRIO EVER?

On Tuesday, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager backed up his post-Week 4 take from 2018, saying the Rams receiving trio of wideouts Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, and Cooper Kupp could become one of the best to ever share the field at WR.

Woods and Cooks each eclipsed 1,200 yards receiving in 2018. Kupp, who was on pace to join his position mates as a 1,000-yard receiver when he went down Week 10, finished year two with 566 yards receiving and is expected to return ahead of Week 1 in Carolina.

LAST CHANCE U ALUMNI

Fellow former 'Last Chance U' star defensive lineman Ronald Ollie will join Rams seventh-round pick LB Dakota Allen in the 2019 NFL rookie class.

Ollie was picked up by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent this week after recording 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks over two seasons at Nicholls State University.

GOFF's YPA

Quarterback Jared Goff finished his third professional season among the league's best in yards per attempt, picking up 8.4 yards per pass.

Related Content

news

Kevin O'Connell excited to see Liam Coen take on role of Rams offensive coordinator

Having worked together closely during the 2020 season, Kevin O'Connell knows Liam Coen has what it takes to succeed as the Rams' next offensive coordinator. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen

Here are five things Rams fans should know about the team's new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. 
news

Rams hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Liam Coen is returning to the Los Angeles' Rams coaching staff, this time as offensive coordinator. 
news

Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the best plays from defensive back Jalen Ramsey's All-Pro 2021 season. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
news

A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards

After an unforgettable season that culminated in a Super Bowl win for Los Angeles, J.B. Long hands out a plethora of awards to a very deserving group of players, coaches, and other members of the Rams organization.
news

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back on the five best plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as a Ram.
news

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings named Wes Phillips their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Los Angeles Rams navigate the 2022 offseason. 
Advertising