McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. has rib cartilage injury, but "hopeful and optimistic" to get him back vs. Bucs 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is dealing with a rib cartilage injury.
McVay is "hopeful and optimistic" they will get Henderson back in time for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX) but will monitor him throughout the week. The Rams will "be smart" with Henderson during the early parts of the week, then see how Henderson feels on Friday.
"We want to give him as much time as possible to get as healthy as possible," McVay said. "This is something that if the pain subsides, then we will be confident to be able to utilize him."
Regardless of Henderson's status for Sunday, McVay also said "you can definitely expect to see Sony (Michel) and Jake (Funk) possibility utilized more this week."
McVay said outside linebacker Justin Lawler is having hand surgery today, but could still play against the Bucs depending on if his pain subsides with a cast and who the Rams choose to activate on gameday.
There's also a chance outside linebacker Chris Garrettcould be cleared off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Garrett was placed on it on Sept. 2.
Additionally, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are set to return from short-term injured reserve after this week's game against the Bucs.