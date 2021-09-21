McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. has rib cartilage injury, but "hopeful and optimistic" to get him back vs. Bucs 

Beginning Oct. 7, the Rams will require all attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of a Rams game for entry at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams will require all attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of a Rams game for entry at SoFi Stadium starting Oct. 7.